Your guide to a life less ordinary this week…

We’ve got a full sack full of ‘activities pixie dust’ ready to rain down on your Abu Dhabi week. Enchanting ways to put love and laughter into your hearts, and peace in your soul. Or, at the very least, make some recommendations on where to find some nice new food this week.

Monday, May 29

The jump off

Get the jump on your week by heading to Marina Mall’s extreme trampoline park, Bounce — and picking up one of their special passes. Inside there’s a Free-Jump arena; Slam Dunk zone; you can play Dodgeball; find the origin of fun in the Big Bag; dare you face The Wall?; or dive into the upgraded adrenalin of the X-Park?; Just here for the gains? You can also get involved with some Bounce Fit; there are also the elevated thrills of the Zip Line, the Quick Drop and Speed Slide. Prices start at 85 for adults but there’s a premium unlimited day pass (access all areas) charged at Dhs250 for adults and Dhs180 for kids.

Bounce, Marina Mall, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu and Fri 10am to midnight. Tel: (04) 3 211 400, @bouncemideast

Mc, Craic and snacks

The sparkling F&B jewelry box of Yas Bay was given new emerald glint last week, with the opening of McCafferty’s Irish pub. Operating out of Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, this absolutely mammoth capital craic shack is now pouring pints of the black stuff, and generally adding some good ol’ Galway cheer to the vibrant leisure scene on the southern tip of Yas Island. In addition to a top tier tipple selection, McCafferty’s has a reputation for serving up the customarily warm brand of Emerald Isle hospitality, live music, audacious happy hour deals (daily midday to 8pm) and a menu of unadulterated pub grub classics.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Bay, open 9am to 2am daily. Tel: (058) 598 3623, @mccaffertysyas

Tuesday, May 30

Bonjour Lebanon

Unofficial deans of the Levantine cuisine scene — Allo Beirut have just kicked the doors open on a stunning second outlet for the capital. This, what is the largest Allo Beirut to date, is operating out of Khalifa City and is issuing open invites to the collective members of the Abu Dhabi grill squad. All the Allo favourites are there, a menu rich with authentic Lebanese soul food and scintillating shawarma. If you’ve already been to the first Abu Dhabi one, you owe it to yourself to now go and visit Allo from the othersiiiiide.

Khalifa City, Sector 32, 8am to 12.30am. @allobeirutstreetfood

SkinnamaRink

There’s a full kitbag of indoor sporting entertainment available at Zayed Spot City, but one of our favourite active highlights is getting on the ice skating rink — a exceptional way to cool down from just Dhs55 — and there are even lessons available if, like us, you’re still a bit Bambi on stilts. You can also go on strike with Cosmic Bowling (7pm every Wednesday) at the compound’s Khalifa International Bowling Centre. Because in space, nobody can hear you gutter ball.

Zayed Sports City, Dhs20 per individual per game or Dhs140 per lane per hour. Tel: (02) 403 4200, zsc.ae

Wednesday, May 31

Slidering into our DMs

Sometimes, you want to wake up in a city that never sleeps. Other times, the lie-ins and laidback luxury call a little louder. It’s up to you, New York — but what we would say is that at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort’s Manhattan Lounge you can have both. Their new West 36, NYC menu features cocktails and sliders inspired by the art, soul and fashions of The Big Apple. There are four blended beverages to choose from alongside some jazzy sounding sliders.

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, available daily, Dhs145 for two cocktails and one slider. Book by calling (02) 498 8888 or emailing restaurant.saadiyat@stregis.com

Thursday, Jun 1

Plunging prices

Staying in the UAE and packing your summer with some exciting things to do? Make sure you add The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi at Al Qana to your list as the leisure and entertainment is running a cool offer this summer. The region’s largest aquarium is offering a 30 per cent discount for all UAE residents which means you can check out the cool megaproject in the capital for just Dhs77. The deal is valid until June 22 which gives you more than enough time to plan a day out with family and friends. You will need to purchase your tickets at The National Aquarium ticket counter, and you will need to show your Emirates ID to avail of the offer.

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, Al Qana, Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, Dhs77 UAE resident discount deal, until June 22. Tel: (02) 418 6666. thenationalaquarium.ae

