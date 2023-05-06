Your invite to party right…

Partying, as pastimes go, can be a little heavy on the wallet — but fortunately for the city’s groove set, Abu Dhabi’s sparkling network of restaurants and bars have conspired to provide you with ways to save on rave. These are just some of the best ways to get your party started for less in Abu Dhabi.

What are the best drinks deals in Abu Dhabi ?

Atlon

You can play Beat the Clock every weekday at The Souk Qaryat Al Beri’s own little chill palace, Atlon. It’s essentially an extended happy hour where between 5pm and 6pm select drinks are just Dhs10 (with 50 per cent off the menu), between 6pm and 7pm certain bevs are Dhs15 (with 30 per cent off food) and then for the 7pm to 9pm slot you can pick up a drink for Dhs20 (20 per cent off food).

Alton Bar and Bistro, Qaryat Al Beri, Mon to Fri 5pm to 8pm, Dhs299. Tel: (02) 886 8443, @atlonabudhabi At25 There’s a way you can get eight hours of as-close-as-makes-no-difference bottomless beverage at Marriott Downtown’s rooftop pool deck on Saturdays, and it’ll only cost you Dhs249. How? Well the brunch kicks off at midday, and the house package is priced at Dhs199, which winds down at 4pm but there’s a bolt-on for 4pm to 8pm that nets you 10 beverages for just Dhs50. Wild. AT25, Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, Every Sat from April 29 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (02) 304 7777, @marriottdowntownad La Carnita

There’s a special Latin place in our hearts for a strong Taco Tuesday promotion and you won’t find many with the swagger of La Carnita. The deal starts at Dhs175, and that gets you two hours of unlimited tacos and margaritas. Pro tip: Thursday’s ladies’ night also comes with bottomless margs.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, Tuesdays. Tel: (050) 185 8068, @lacarnita_auh

Lock, Stock and Barrel

Known as midweek madness, a staple across all LSB’s UAE venues, Wednesdays clearly are the new Fridays for the Lock, Stock team. Their humpday drunch includes three hours of limitless sips and bites for just Dhs250. Their daily happy hour also sees 50 per cent off select bevs until 8pm.

Yas Bay, Wed 8pm to 11pm, Dhs250. @lockstockuae

Velocity

Frenzied Fridays and Sizzling Saturdays take place at Velocity between 4pm and 3am every weekend. The offer is the same on both days. Individuals pay just Dhs50 on the door, that’s less than the price of a burger in a decent chunk of the city’s fancy burger joints in case you needed a comparative yard stick, and you’ll be entitled to 10 select house drinks. For you. No sharing. What’s on the menu? Nope it’s not some obscure, cloudy bath tub brew — there’s actually a healthy selection of sumthin-sumthins to get your sip on to — there’s red, white, rosé and sparkling wine varieties; a range of spirits; and so is a certain SpANish-Filipino beer.

Velocity Sports Bar, Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, Every Fri and Sat from March 3 4pm to 3am. Tel: (02) 304 7777, @marriottdowntownad

The all inclusive deal at Yas Plaza hotels

Ok so this is kind of a six-in-one deal. But trust us, it’s a belter. You can currently book all inclusive stays at Yas island’s Radisson Blu, Crowne Plaza, Rotana, Staybridge, Centro and Park Inn Yas Island. This means in addition to being on the doorstep of Yas Marina’s sporting wows, the multittude of theme parks, shops, waterfront leisure attractions and golf, ahem, stuff; you also get to enjoy the goregous Yas Plaza resort facilities; AND in-resort dining at the stellar range of respective restaurants; AND complimentary access to Yas & Cyan Beach; AND Complimentary access to the Yas Express Shuttle; AND free-flowing house beverages. Seriously. And if you need one final reason to slap that book now option, it’s priced from Dhs795.

Book now on yasplazahotels.com

Images: Provided