Mochi, breakfast and boxing…

This week, Dubai is bringing us TikTok sensational food on top of very Instagram-worthy bar takeovers and a silent disco meets boxing class. Get ready for a busy week, because we have you scheduled for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Here are 8 things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, May 22

Check out the latest in TikTok trends

Little Moons have been all over TikTok since 2021. More often than not we dream of tasting these delightful treats that everybody is reviewing and testing. Luckily for us, they have landed in the UAE which means that we can finally try out the bite-size mochi ice cream balls. It is available across all your typical retailers including Kibsons, Carrefour and even Instashop.

Little Moons, available across Dubai, Dhs32. @littlemoonsmochi

Fancy a bar takeover?

Hosted at the gorgeous Clap in DIFC, the famous Two Schmucks from Barcelona will be heading up a bar takeover for one night only – making it something you have to add to your things to do in Dubai this week. Ranked number 7 World’s Best Bars, it’s guaranteed to be an evening full of expert mixology.

Clap, Gate Village, DIFC, Mon May 22 from 8pm. Tel: (0)4 569 3820 @clapdxb

Tuesday, May 23

Lunch with a view

Arguably one of Dubai’s most iconic restaurants, Ce La Vi has introduced a brand new lunch menu featuring sushi and robata. Where better to enjoy a new lunch menu, with the Burj Khalifa standing gloriously tall in the background? It’s best to go now and enjoy the last of the alfresco dining in Dubai before the heat hits.

Ce La Vi, Lunch menu Mon to Fri from 12pm to 3pm, Dhs 140 for set menu. Tel: (0)4 582 6111 @celavidubai

Catch an early Dinner at Ekai

Sometimes, dinner after 9pm just doesn’t make the cut – especially when it’s a weeknight. Thankfully, Ekai has launched a brand new early dinner set menu, which means you’ll be able to enjoy dinner from 6pm to 8pm. The offer is inclusive of a three-course set menu and a drink.

Ekai, Burj Daman Building, DIFC, daily from 6pm to 8pm, Dhs109 for three-course set menu. Tel: (0)4 554 392 @ekaidubai

Wednesday, May 24

Experience TV-worthy dishes at Nazcaa

Creativity is unparalleled at Nazcaa. The drinks are spectacular and the food looks and tastes as though it has been taken right out of the TV. Guests now have the chance to experience Nazcaa for only Dhs99 where you will get two tapas dishes paired with two drinks. Do note, fter a taste of Nazcaa you’ll definitely want to return – you’ve been warned.

Nazcaa, Address Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai, Mon to Fri from 4pm to 8pm, Dhs99 per person. Tel: (0)4 542 4200 @nazcaadubai

The turt crushing continues

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aqaya Bakefectionery (@aqayadubai)

After the wild success of Super Mario Bros, bakefectionary Aqaya has launched a Mystery Cube-inspired dessert. Crack open the Mystery Cube to reveal a delightful treat hiding inside. And no, we aren’t going to spoil the fun and tell you what’s inside.

Aqaya, Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek Harbour, open daily from 8.30am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 257 4306 @aqayadubai

Thursday, May 25

A breakfast extravaganza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HuqqA Dubai (@huqqame)

Known for its outrageous plating of dishes, HuQQa Dubai has opened its doors for an early morning breakfast. The entire breakfast spread will cost Dhs189 and will include a wide range of nibbly bits including halloumi, grapes, eggs, and plenty more.

HuQQa Dubai, Dubai Mall, breakfast available from 10am to 3am, Dhs189 for breakfast spread. Tel: (800) 48772 @huqqame

Pop-up to box it out

A boutique boxing studio from Zurich has landed in Dubai and is hosting a one-night-only pop-up boxing session. Lucky Punch brings together high-energy boxing classes with high-energy music blasting through the headphones while your instructor motivates you. Stay after the 55-minute silent disco workout for the Playa Beach Club closing party.

Playa Beach Club, Palm Jumeirah, Worout classes at 6.30pm and 7.45pm, afterparty at 9pm, Dhs190 inclusive of workout and entrance to after party with two drinks. luckypunch-boxing.com

Images: Supplied