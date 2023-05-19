Sponsored: The first of its kind for A&E…

Getting ready for a house party, but seem to have run out of some essential drinks? Don’t fret because African and Eastern (A&E) has just launched its first-ever Express Store.

The concept store was launched in a bid to create a store that is more community-focused and will support the local neighbourhood. Located in the Jumeirah Park Pavilion, it is the perfect spot to shop for those living in Jumeirah Park and Jumeirah Islands.

In case you’re looking for something more, that’s okay, the Springs and Al Furjan branches are nearby.

The staff are always ready to help, ensuring that you receive the best possible service, complete with a friendly smile and unrivalled knowledge.

Check out these cool launch offers

If you need to replenish your stock, you may as well visit the store post-haste to avail of some great offers.

The first 500 customers who spend Dhs100 or more will receive a case of American beer, as well as amazing discounts on champagne. All customers who purchase anything from the store on the first day will also be entered into a lucky draw to win a BBQ Charcoal Grill. *

There are also mix-and-match offers on buy three get one free on wines and champagnes. The offers are valid until Wednesday, May 31.

Do I still need an alcohol license?

Yes, alcohol licenses are still required, however, you can now apply for one free of charge through African and Eastern. And remember, at the start of this year, the government lifted the 30 per cent municipality tax on alcohol – so that’s some more dirhams to spend at the shop.

Jumeirah Park Pavillion, Jumeirah Park, open daily from 10m to 10pm. bit.ly/AfricanEasternJPP

Images: Supplied

*Terms and conditions apply. The winner will be announced on June 30.