African & Eastern officially open their 23rd store in the UAE

African & Eastern is making it easier than ever for customers to get their hands on their favourite tipple by opening stores all across the UAE. Yesterday on May 23, 2023, the popular store opened its 23rd store in the UAE in Park Point in Dubai Hills.

Dubai Hills is the latest destination in Dubai, known for Dubai Hills Mall and the villas, apartments and business parks surrounding the golf course. And it is now home to an African & Eastern. Lucky for shoppers, it’s located close to the mall – a perfect spot to visit post your shopping spree before you head home.

Inside the store, you will find a number of renowned recognizable global brands of beers, spirits, wines and champagne.

A unique feature of this store is the walk-in beer chiller – perfect for those looking for a cold refreshing bevvy.

Need a hand finding a drink or need some general expertise? Just ask for help – the staff are knowledgeable and friendly and are always ready to help customers make their selections.

Will I need an alcohol license?

Yes, alcohol licenses are still required, however, you can now apply for one free of charge through African & Eastern. And if you aren’t aware, at the start of this year, the government lifted the 30 per cent municipality tax on alcohol – so that’s some more dirhams to spend at the shop.

Another winning reason to visit

To celebrate the launch of its newest store, African & Eastern has some great offers for customers.

The first 500 customers who spend Dhs100 or more (including VAT) will get a case of American beer for free.

For bubbly fans, you can purchase the number 1 champagne in the world for just Dhs129. Having a party and need to stock up on grape and bubbly? Avail of the 3+1 mix and match offer. Both deals are only available until May 31.

Additionally, all customers who purchase stand a chance to win a premium BBQ Grill. *

African & Eastern, Park Point, Dubai Hills, open daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 340 4632. @africaneasterndubai or visit bit.ly/ANE-DubaiHills for more information.