It’s giving Orient Express energy…

All aboard! Just when we thought we couldn’t get more excited for the launch of the Etihad Rail passenger service, plans are unveiled for a luxurious new rail cruise across the UAE. Etihad Rail and Italian luxury hospitality company Arsenale signed an agreement on Tuesday, May 17 that will see the two create luxury train ride experiences across the emirates.

Derailing the details

In the presence of H.E Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, #EtihadRail signed an MoU with Arsenale, an Italian luxury hospitality company, to establish a luxury train experience. pic.twitter.com/Gfjc8XanBe — Etihad Rail (@Etihad_Rail) May 17, 2023

While the launch date has not been announced yet, the project has been labelled as a luxury “rail cruise.” The luxury train is expected to travel from Fujairah all the way down to the majestic Liwa Desert in Abu Dhabi, along the Etihad Rail network. Just imagine the views.

It is expected that the train will have 15 luxury carriages and will be built in Puglia and Sicily, according to Arsenale, as quoted by The National.

Turn of the century carriages

Arsenale are behind the new La Dolce Vita train experience, which, through a collaboration with Orient Express, will bring a luxurious new train travel experience to Italy in 2024. So, we can hope for a similar level of lavish decor and attention-to-detail for the Arsenale x Etihad Rail project.

As per The National, The carriages will reflect Emirati heritage, and the production and craftsmanship will be expertly handled by Arsenale.

Now approaching, the Saudi line

This will be the second international luxury train project in the region from Arsenale, as the brand is already working on a similar project in Saudi Arabia. This announcement has been labelled the Dream of the Desert project. Could the two connect someday? We can only hope…

Images: Renders of Arsenale’s La Dolce Vita Train, launching in Italy in 2024. Credit: Dimorestudio