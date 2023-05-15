Paradise City, Another Love, and Mamma Mia…

This summer, there are countless concerts taking place across the UAE. Get ready for legends in the Rock Hall of Fame, world-renowned DJs and plenty more between. Here is a full breakdown of all the concerts taking place throughout the sweltering summer in the UAE.

PS – Bookmark this page as it will be updated when more performances are announced.

May

Black Coffee

Black Coffee will be headlining one final event this season gracing the decks at the new White Dubai pop-up on Friday, May 26. If you don’t know who Black Coffee is – the South African DJ was a pioneer of the kwaito genre, who has a signature jazzy blend of African beats with an ethereal kind of house music vibe. It going to be a closing party like no other.

White Dubai presents Black Coffee, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, Friday, May 26, prices start from Dhs150 for ladies and Dhs200 gents. tickets.virginmegastore.me

Bongo’s Bingo – ABBA

Well, it’s technically not a concert, but Bongo’s Bingo gets just as festive as any concert you could possibly attend. Taking place on Friday, May 26 Bongo’s Bingo is celebrating the close of another successful season with an ABBA-inspired evening. So get on your lycra and your dancing shoes, because you can dance when ‘the winner takes it all.’

Bongo’s Bingo, Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fri May 26, last entry 9.30pm, Dhs150 per person. dubai.platinumlist.net

June

Guns ‘n Roses

Get ready to rock: Guns N’ Roses is heading to Abu Dhabi. The rock and roll icons will headline Yas Island’s Etihad Arena on Thursday, June 1. It’s been five years since the powerhouse band, who’ve been rocking all over the world since the group formed in 1985. They were last in Abu Dhabi in 2018 as part of a stellar F1 after-race concert line-up. Guns N’ Roses will perform some of their best-loved rock anthems from the last four decades including Sweet Child O’ Mine, Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door and Welcome To The Jungle.

Live Nation presents Guns N’ Roses, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Thursday, June 1. livenation.me

Simply Red

It’s been a long 20 years, but iconic British soul and pop band, Simply Red is returning to Dubai jamming at the Coca-Cola Arena in June. The iconic British soul and pop band is performing as part of the line-up of the first-ever World Padel League running from June 8 to 11. The award-winning band has had a number of smash hits including Holding Back the Years, Fairground, Stars, For Your Babies, and more. By the end of this year, the band will have performed 73 shows in 20 countries to over 600,000 people. Ticket prices start from Dhs199 and can be purchased here.

Simply Red, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, June 9, coca-cola-arena.com

Nicki Romero

Taking the stage on Saturday, June 10, Nicky Romero will be performing as part of the highly anticipated World Padel League. Nicky Romeros’ performance is one of four, including Simply Red, an Emirati performance by Shamma Hamdan, and Mithoon. He is responsible for the tracks including I Could Be the One, as well as his viral anthem Toulouse which cemented his spot in the music industry, as well as producing tracks alongside the likes of Britney Spears, Rihanna, and EDM legend Avicci.

Nicky Romero, The World Padel League, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, Sat June 10, tickets from Dhs129. coca-cola-arena.com

Razorlight

Fans were thrilled to hear when the English indie band announced their reunion after a decade-long hiatus and lucky for us, they are making a pitstop in Dubai during their world tour on June 2. Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo will take to the stage performing a number of tracks from their newest album – Razorwhat? The Best of Razorlight. Expect nothing but their finest tunes including America, In the Morning and Golden Touch. In addition, to celebrate their 10-year reunion, there are two new brilliant tracks that will be performed showcasing the best of the band’s discography. Prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach opposite JBR, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae

M83

The legends M83 are coming to Dubai Opera on Thursday, June 15 for an epic one-night-only live performance. Your night with the Grammy-nominated icons will be jam-packed with intoxicating synth-pop/electro-rock music across their collection of new and nostalgic arrangements. The French icons are famous for hits such as Midnight City, Wait, and Reunion. Ticket prices start from Dhs275 and can be purchased here.

M83, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, June 15, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

Kurt Darren

South African pop sensation, Kurt Darren will be heading to the Hard Rock Cafe this June. Loslappie singing Darren will be performing at the Hard Rock Cafe in Dubai Festival City. Tickets are on sale now and early bird tickets are priced at Dhs149, else it will be Dhs199 for general admission. His most famous tracks include Meisie Meisie, Kaalvoet Sokkie, and Kaptein. Kurt Darren has worked alongside the likes of Snotkop, Jan Bloukaas, and Nicholis Louw. Do note, the event is open to those only over the age of 21.

Kurt Darren, Hard Rock Cafe, Festival City, Dubai, Thursday, June 8. livenation.me

Tom Odell

All his tears may have been used up, but that doesn’t mean his performance will be anything short of incredible. Tom Odell is travelling across the world for this tour performing in Mexico, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Austria and more. He is known for his popular hits including Another Love, Real Love, Best Day of My Life, and Half as Good as You. Read more here.

Tom Odell, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, June 7, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

