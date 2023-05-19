DJ Legends, birthday bashes and more…

This weekend is quite a busy one. There are plenty of fun activities to take part in, but the nightlife scene is where it’s really at. This weekend there are countless incredible parties to check out across Dubai, so take your pick because only a superhero can check out all these fantastic events.

Here are all the spectacular parties to check out in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, May 19

Solardo

Tomorrowland, Glastonbury and Parklife; Solardo will be coming to The Penthouse this Friday for another iconic night out. He has worked alongside legends such as CamelPhat and Idris Elba. He is known for hits such as I Can’t Wait featuring DJ Tiesto and the revision of the timeless Move Your Body.

The Penthouse, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, free entry for ladies, Dhs300 for gents with three drinks. Tel: (0)58 900 4868 @thepenthousedubai dubai.platinumlist.net

Saturday, May 20

Mambo Brothers

Taking over Beach by Five’s Bohemia, this weekend is none other than the iconic duo – the Mambo Brothers. Sons of the founders of iconic Mambo Ibiza, the pair are truly OGs in the Ibiza house industry. It basically guarantees you an incredible afternoon out.

Beach By Five, Five Palm Jumeirah, general admission inclusive of three drinks, Dhs200 for ladies, Dhs300 for gents. Tel: (0)455 9989 dubai.platinumlist.net

Barasti

It’s one of Dubai’s favourite beach clubs and we can understand why. This weekend Barasti is bringing back the iconic open water party. DJ Forshaw will be in the ocean, on the decks on a floating patoon – which means you will catch us in the cool water, dancing the night away. He has worked alongside the likes of Martin Garrix and Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike.

Barasti Beach Bar Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, free entry, three drinks for Dhs99. @barastibeach

Carl Cox

The godfather of Ibithan house is headed to Dubai for one night only. Carl Cox will be taking on Soho Garden the Palm. He is one of the most celebrated DJs and producers of the last three decades. Tickets are available on PlatinumList and start from Dh250.

Soho Garden, Nakheel Rooftop West, Palm Jumeirah, Sat May 20 from 8pm, tickets from Dhs250, tables available. Tel: (0)54 233 5555 platinumlist.dubai.net

Trey Songz

R&B singer and songwriter Trey Songz has been making his rounds through Dubai’s biggest nightclubs and hangout spots and this weekend he is taking on The Penthouse at Five Palm. Known across Dubai for typically throwing absolute ragers at Club Blu, he must be feeling up for a change of scenery. Bar entry is free for ladies, and for the gents, prices start at Dhs300 inclusive of three drinks.

The Penthouse, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, free entry for ladies, Dhs300 for gents with three drinks. Tel: (0)58 900 4868 @thepenthousedubai

Cove Birthday Bash

Eight years strong and counting. Cove Beach is celebrating its eighth birthday with an epic blowout. Guests will be treated to a day full of festivities against the stunning backdrop of the Arabian Gulf. Hosted by DJ Justbrad and supported by DJ Mitchell, guests can expect dancers, drummers and many other performances. Enjoy sunbeds, cabanas and sofas. Alternatively, opt for the open bar package in the rose lounge area.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, 20 May from 2pm to 6pm, from Dhs199 for ladies, Dhs299 for gents for rose lounge, from Dhs300 50 per cent redeemable for single sunbed. Tel: (0)50 454 6920 covebeach.com

kölsch

Terra Solis has yet another show-stopping lineup for their desert getaway this weekend. The legendary Danish DJ will be ensuring that will leave music lovers and partygoers in awe. Kölsh has worked alongside the likes of Coldplay and London Grammar. Tickets start from Dhs161.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 39, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, Dubailand, tickets from Dhs161. terrasolis.com

Sunday, May 21

Oanjo pool party pop-up

Just because your weekend is coming to a close doesn’t mean the parties have to stop in Dubai. This pop-up takes place at the stunning Portuguese restaurant Oanjo on the 24th floor of the Sheraton Mall of the Emirates. Get ready for a bold and beautiful evening out. The pop-up is in collaboration with Hamac Beach Boutique which is one of the leading pioneers in premium beachwear. Soak up the last of the sun at the spectacular summer starter pool party.

Oanjo, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, Sun May 21 from 3pm to 7pm, Dhs99 per person for four drinks and two tapas dishes. @oanjodubai

