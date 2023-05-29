Sponsored: Get ready for a laid-back brunch experience…

Brunches are one of those quintessential Dubai dining experiences that all residents and tourists need to experience. And when you’re looking for a laidback way to spend your weekend, a wallet-friendly, fun-filled brunch is exactly what you’re in need of.

A brunch that never ends

If you’re looking for a brunch that won’t break the bank, is fantastic value for money and has the perfect laid-back vibes, then look no further than Buffalo Wings & Rings. This stalwart spot is found in both JLT and DIFC, and keeps the party going all weekend long with its brilliant brunch deal every Saturday and Sunday.

Not only does the brunch run in the afternoon, but it runs in the evening too. Stay for one, or stay for both, either way, the soft package will cost you Dhs119, add Dhs80 and enjoy house drinks.

The first brunch runs from 3pm to 6pm and features unlimited drinks and select bites. If you’re brave enough to make an entire day of it, extend your drinks package with two hours of free-flow house drinks with a post-brunch deal of Dhs149. The free flow will take place from 6pm to 8pm, with unlimited drinks on offer to see you into the night. Even if you don’t brunch at Buffalo Wings & Rings, everyone is welcome to head down for the unlimited drinks deal.

Seeing as though we have convinced you to stay for post-brunch drinks, enjoy the second brunch – if you can manage, from 8pm to 11pm. This brunch will also cost Dhs119 for soft and Dhs199 for house drinks, inclusive of unlimited drinks and select bites.

Both brunches and free-flow weekend packages are available to guests visiting the Liberty House branch in DIFC, as well as the Cluster U branch in JLT.

What are you waiting for?

Buffalo Wings & Rings, JLT and DIFC, Sat and Sun from 3pm to 6pm and 8pm to 11pm, Dhs119 soft, Dhs199 house. Free Flow Weekend, Sat and Sun from 6pm to 8pm, Dhs149 unlimited house. dubai.bwr-intl.com / @buffalodubai

