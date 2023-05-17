Get those creative juices flowing…

There’s nothing quite as relaxing as putting a brush to the canvas and watching a new masterpiece come to life. Whether you’re born to be the next Vincent Van Gogh or just learning, these art studios in Dubai are just what you need to dabble in the arts.

Here are 6 cool spots to get creative in Dubai

Mofun Studio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mofun Studio | موفن استوديو للحرف والمهن (@mofunstudio)

Mofun Studio Arts and Crafts opened its doors this year and has plenty of ways for you to get creative. Those who can visit can try their hands at painting with a paint-by-number canvas, have fun with acrylic pouring, and even try mosaic art. Little ones and adults can even try pompom ball art, create their own button badge and try the tedious but very fun, fuse beads.

Mofun Studio Arts and Crafts, Jumeirah Street, Umm Suqeim 1, Tel: (0)4 584 5801. @mofunstudio

The Mud House

There’s power when it comes to working with your hands and at The Mud House you can walk away with a great work of art. Located in the creative district of Al Quoz, The Mud House opens its doors to creatives who want to play with clay. You will be able to enroll in workshop programmes and take part in six sessions over a three-week period. For those interested in a regular sessions, daily, weekly, and monthly passes are available.

Warehouse no.2, Street 4, Al Quoz Industrial 3, Tue 2pm to 8pm, Wed to Sun 10am to 8pm, Mon closed. Tel: (0)58 890 1500. themudhousestudio.com

ThreadWerk

Creativity isn’t just limited to paint on canvas. Another great way to get crafty is sewing. Threadwerk is a sewing and fabric studio in Jumeirah Lakes Towers. The workshops and classes are open to all ages where you will learn the foundations of sewing. The studio is environmentally conscious and provides sustainable dress fabrics and eco-fibres for their sewers.

The Dome, office 606, Cluster N, JLT, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 576 2739. threadwerk.com

Gulf Photo Plus

If you’re a whizz with your camera phone, it’s time to take it up a notch with a DSLR. Now it’s not as simple as just pointing and tapping the ‘capture’ button, but there’s just something about getting a stunning photo on a DSLR that will make you proud. Want to learn the tricks of the trade? At Gulf Photo Plus, the experts will teach you all that you need to know.

Gulf Photo Plus, Unit 36, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Tel: (0)4 380 8545. gulfphotoplus.com

ARTfem

For those who want to pick up a paintbrush, ArtFem is the place to start. Run by artist and entrepreneur Akmo, ArtFem hosts paint and grape sessions a few of times a month across the UAE. You will get together with other beginners and professional painters, sip on wine and enjoy bites, while adding colour to a pre-sketched canvas. Forget what your art teacher said about staying inside the lines as Akmo encourages all painters to let their creativity flow.

Locations and timings vary. artfemdxb.com

Wild Paint House

As the saying goes, ‘beauty is in the eye of the beholder’, and nothing screams it more than the artwork created at Wild Paint House. The studio opened its doors just this year and well, let’s just say the rule book goes out the window when it comes to what can be considered art. There are six activities to get involved in: splat, spin, swing, pour, neon and graffiti. Besides buckets of bright colours, there are also balloons filled with paint, glitter, straws, and brushes.

Wild Paint Studio, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, prices vary. Tel: (0)56 145 9689. wildpainthouse.com

Images: Supplied and Getty Images