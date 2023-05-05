The journey continues…

The teaser trailer for Dune: Part Two has officially dropped. And alongside returning stars Timothée Chalamet and Zenadaya, Abu Dhabi’s dazzling desert dunes are back in the spotlight. In the trailer for the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel, we get a first glimpse of some of the breathtaking scenes shot on the dunes of the Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi.

The films are based on the books of the same name and are a masterwork of author Frank Herbert. The saga wrestles with some truly colossal ideas, such as the fragility of the environment.

For a full breakdown and review of the first film to jog your memory, click here.

What to expect from the Dunes Part Two?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dune: Part Two brings back Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård and Javier Bardem in their original roles. Zendaya is sure to be more present this time around as she will be one of the main leads rather than reprise the enigmatic presence she held in the first.

Villeneuve promises a more intense sequel as the remnants of the House Atreides – led by Paul (Timothee Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) – try to rebuild after the catastrophic events of the first movie.

Paul Atriedes will unite with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he will endeavour to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The second instalment of the film is expected to be released to the public on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Images: Supplied