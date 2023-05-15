The What’s On Award-winning spot in Al Quoz is branching out…

Cult-followed, Alserkal-born cafe Nightjar has long been a firm favourite among coffee lovers and those who frequent Alserkal Avenue. And after the huge success of Nightjar in Al Quoz, the brand is expanding to a new location, and we’ll soon be able to get our caffeine fix at the brand’s new location in City Walk.

The brainchild of Leon Surynt, this authentic homegrown gem promises to preserve its same, quaint old-school Al Quoz eatery vibe, but the City Walk location will crank up the heat with a bit more funk. Expect a moodier, bar-like atmosphere with playful pops of retro colours, featuring communal tables that will transport you to the beer halls of Eastern Europe.

But not to fret, all the best bits that you know and love from the original Nightjar are making their way to City Walk. So, you can expect their coffee and nitro teas on tap, but with a refresh of their menu. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served here alongside a range of 0 per cent cocktails. Watch out for chefs’ specials popping up on the menu as well as soirees on the weekend with a roster of DJs playing from Friday to Saturday.

Stay tuned for the official opening date, but all we know is that it’s bound to be good.

Nightjar City Walk 2, Next to La Ville Hotel, opening soon, @nightjar.coffee