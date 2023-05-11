14 brilliant date night bars in Dubai we love

From cool and casual to ultra-romantic…

If you’re planning a date night, or need a way to drop hints to your significant other that you deserve a night off, then we’re here to help. Whether it’s cool and casual or one of the city’s most romantic alfresco spots, be sure to impress your date with one of these brilliant date night bars in Dubai.

Alma Bar

From Soho London to DIFC, Alma Bar is the newest cocktail bar in DIFC. Located within Sucre, Alma Bar is an enchanting venue that celebrates the union of art, creativity and culture. Inspired by vintage glamour and the spirit of the modern-day Middle East, the venue is a fusion of eras from across the globe while also paying tribute to the past and the present. Come here for cool cocktails and a glam crowd.

Alma Bar, inside Sucre, Podium Level, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Mon to Thu 6pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 227 5569. @sucredubai

Amazonico

Dubai’s DIFC is arguably the city’s most cosmopolitan district and if you haven’t checked out rainforest-inspired Amazonico then it’s time to get it on your must-visit list. The beautiful restaurant boasts an equally stunning rooftop terrace, complete with a DJ booth, fabulous cocktails and Latin American-inspired nibbles.

Amazonico, Gate Village, Pavillion, DIFC, open daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae

Barfly by Buddha Bar

Taking up residence on the rooftop of Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is Barfly by Buddha-Bar, a Paris-born, internationally-renowned concept. Perched atop the 13th floor of the hotel, the expansive terrace gazes out over Palm West Beach below, and across to Dubai Marina and Bluewaters. For alfresco drinks with a view, few can rival Barfly by Buddha-Bar in this part of town. Though as much as the food offering is extensive and the decor befitting of the theme, it’s in the extravagant cocktails and panoramic views where Barfly by Buddha-Bar really shines.

Barfly by Buddha-Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, 5pm to 1am weekdays, 5pm to 2am weekends. Tel: (0)4 423 0000, barflydubai.ae

Blind Tiger

Located within the Jumeirah Al Naseem Lagoon, Blind Tiger is a modern-era speakeasy that brings a little after-dark amusement to the Jumeirah Al Naseem restaurant roster. The luxurious venue features emerald green hues with warm hints of Japanese opulence, complete with an outdoor terrace to make the most of the beautiful winter weather. Offering an array of immaculate drinks and mouth-watering bites, the menus have been carefully curated by expert mixologists who will be on hand to ensure that your beverage is replenished at all times.

Blind Tiger, Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai, daily from 5pm to 2am, Tel: (800) 323 232 jumeirah.com, @blindtigerdxb

Caña by Tamoka

Tamoka is nestled right on the beachfront at JBR, meaning visitors are treated to incredible sea views and the Ain Dubai. Beyond the restaurant is seating right out on the beach, with a winding path leading to Caña by Tamoka, the venue’s very own circular beach bar, which has its own DJ booth and is the perfect spot for sundowners. It’s a breezy spot with no reservations, so just come as you are and enjoy the live music and incredible sunsets.

Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, daily 12pm to 10pm. @tamokadubai

Galaxy Bar

Thanks to its consistent ranking on the World’s Best Bars list (it’s currently number 45), Galaxy Bar has become one of Dubai’s most internationally renowned drinking dens. But despite its global status, it’s still a venue that feels cosy and intimate, the perfect spot for impressing your date with delicious cocktails and a cool vibe. The clue is in the name; with the interiors of this venue being out-of-this-world, transporting guests to a celestial ambience with soft velvet seating, a twinkling ceiling and a marble black bar. With its later opening times, this is a bar to head to when you’re finishing late, or you’ve bar-hopped around a few other DIFC spots first.

Galaxy Bar, Ground Floor, Gate Village 9, DIFC, Dubai, Tues and Wed 8pm to 3am, Thur to Sat 9pm to 4am, Sun and Mon closed. Tel: (0)50 513 5908, galaxy-bar.com

Honeycomb Hi-Fi

With a big focus on music, Honeycomb Hi-Fi is described as a first-of-its-kind listening bar in the city. Inside, it’s got the feel of a secret record store for audiophiles in the know, with a High-Fidelity sound system, minimalistic interiors and dim lighting. Found on the second floor of the Pullman Hotel Downtown, inside Flip Side Record crew from Alserkal Avenue have curated a great showcase of vinyl collectables and classics to browse or purchase. Alongside the main room, guests can also visit ‘The Gallery,’ a smaller, elevated space and ‘The Garden,’ an industrial-looking terrace. The rotation of DJs and music curators is diverse and guests can expect anything on the turntables from electronic to jazz, soul and world music.

Honeycomb Hi-Fi, Pullman Hotel Downtown, 8pm to 2am, Tues to Sun. Tel: (0)4 412 6666, @honeycombhifi

Jass Lounge

Forgoing the usual Dubai mantra that bigger is better, Jass Lounge has seating for roughly 40, but even that many seats feels like a squeeze. The walls are painted in aegean blue with gold accents everywhere from the fully-stocked bar shelves to the ornate gold archway entrance, to a corner bookshelf stacked filled with gold photo frames of the world’s greatest jazz artists. It’s an intimate, cosy spot for a romantic date night with excellent cocktails and a roster of live music acts ranging from soulful jazz classics to Latin jazz and even jazz tunes with Oud.

Jass Lounge, Gate District 2, DIFC, 6pm to 3am daily. Tel: (050) 912 4242, @jasslounge

Jetty Lounge

Jetty Lounge is arguably one of Dubai’s most famous date-night spots. Perched on the waterfront, you’ve got the option to sit with your toes in the sand at one of the tables that gaze out to the water, or on the elevated terrace. It’s got a chilled vibe, though the setting makes it an uber-romantic location that’s perfect for sunset. For ultimate wow-factor, take a speedboat from the jetty to 101 for dinner after.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, daily 3pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 399 9999. royalmirage.oneandonlyresorts.com

Mercury Lounge

The jewel atop of the Four Seasons, Mercury Lounge is a glamorous Dubai rooftop bar with one-of-a-kind views: overlooking the Dubai skyline and the Burj Khalifa on one side, and the Arabian Gulf on the other. It’s got a laid-back feel despite the luxe location, and although this is a lovely rooftop bar, the food is excellent too.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, daily 6pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 2707777. fourseasons.com

NOÉPE

For squeezing the most out of the final days of alfresco season, make a date with NOEPE. It’s got that instant on-holiday vibe, thanks to its whitewashed colour scheme with nautical interiors, and it’s location perched on the edge of the marina. As the sun sets, the palm trees light up with twinkly lights, and cosy sofas round the fire pit serve as the ultimate date-night location.

NOÉPE, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 602 1814, hyatt.com

The Rooftop at folly

folly is one of our favourite spots in the Madinat thanks to its now famous folly pops (why didn’t we think to dip ice lollies in prosecco before?) and picturesque views of the waterways. The rooftop at folly is about as romantic as it gets, especially at sunset as you watch the sun sink into the water.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to late. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Salotta by Chic Nonna

Above the What’s On Award-winning Chic Nonna in DIFC sits Salotta by Chic Nonna, a beautiful lounge for those in the know. Come here in the week for an intimate, relaxed vibe, where you can enjoy a date night over some expertly crafted tipples. The feel is distinctly more up-tempo on the weekends, with DJs spinning electric sets until the early hours.

Salotta by Chic Nonna, Zone D, South Market, Gate Avenue, DIFC, 7pm to late daily. Tel: (0)4 605 2000, chicnonna.com

Siddharta Lounge

As pretty as this bar is inside, it’s even better out on the terrace, where you’ll find a glam crowd mingling around the pool or lounging on leather cushions. The vibe is chilled in the week, with a more lively vibe with dancing and DJs until the early hours on the weekends.Pick a cosy spot looking out to the Marina, and settle in for an upscale, glamorous evening.

Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 6pm to 2am Fri, 6pm to 2am Sat. Tel: (04) 317 6000. siddhartalounge.com