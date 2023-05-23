30 of the prettiest indoor restaurants in Dubai

With cuisines to take you around the world…

If you’ve said farewell to dining outdoors until the summer temperatures subside, you’re probably on the hunt for top indoor restaurants in Dubai. Luckily, there’s plenty of them: here’s 30 of our favourites.

Alici

While the pretty sea-facing terrace of this award-winning Italian seafood restaurant may close for the summer, the Amalfi-inspired interiors still serve as a stunning setting for a long, lazy lunch or romantic date night. There’s two floors of dining space, finished in calming creams with pops of nautical blue, pretty pictures on the walls, and a crudo bar downstairs filled with the freshest catches.

Alici, Bluewaters Island, daily noon to 4pm and 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 275 2577. alici.com

Amazonico

Step out of the urban jungle and into a real jungle at Amazonico, the three-storey restaurant in DIFC. Decoration is a big part of what makes the venue so show-stopping, with teal crushed velvet, orange leathers and mariposas (Amazonian butterflies) found all around the venue. While the terrace may be closed during the summer, the stunning interiors more than make up for it.

Amazónico Dubai, DIFC Pavilion, Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.com

Avli by tashas

Chic, elegant and stylish, Avli by tashas provides a contemporary setting in which to enjoy refined Athenian dishes inspired by restauranteur Natasha Sideris’ upbringing. Make sure you try one of their signature cocktails, inspired by Grecian history such as The Spartan Cave or Trojan Horse at the adjacent Galaxy Bar before dinner.

Avli by tashas, Building 9, Gate Village, DIFC, 12pm to 1am. (04) 359 0008. avlibytashas.com

Basko

Bright and beautiful Basko is one of a number of new additions to the Business Bay dining scene in recent months. and while its pretty terrace is closed you can enjoy the stunning interiors that are bound to catch your eye. Designed by Lazaro Rosa Violan, Basko has distinctive indoor dining area with prints-upon-prints, and clashing colours in all the right ways. Mediterranean-inspired cuisine delivers dishes such as langoustine risotto, smoked brisket brioches, prime rib and lobster fregola.

Basko, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)58 542 4208. baskorestaurant.com @baskodxb

Bungalo 34

Tucked away on Pearl Jumeira Island, Bungalo34 is a place for those searching for a spot of calm in the form of breathtaking sea views, fresh Mediterranean food, and a cosy, family-friendly atmosphere. This chic, come-as-you-are concept comes from Tashas Group, and while the dreamy beachfront might be the spot that’s filled Instagram feeds since this restaurant opened earlier this year, there’s also a beautiful indoor restaurant that’s warmly lit and filled with cute trinkets. The classic menu, conjured up by culinary director Jill Okkers, honours the custom of enjoying leisurely meals with friends and family, and features classic European Riviera-inspired dishes including fresh pasta (the Amalfi lemon is a must-try), a seafood bar, wood-fired pizza, refreshing salads, and more.

Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Residences, Pearl Jumeira Island, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. daily 9am to 12am. Tel:(0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34 / bungalo34.com

Canary Club

An instant smash hit brought to the city last year by Joey Ghazal is Canary Club, a swish spot in JLT’s Banyan Tree Residences. Cosy booths are finished in dark leather and woods, there’s botanicals climbing the stone walls, and an open-kitchen is a welcoming invitation to watch the culinary team making magic before your eyes. Intricate details are everywhere you look, and no corner is without something interesting to look at.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, 12pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 584 5999, canaryclub.com

Chic Nonna

A dazzling Italian restaurant in DIFC with sparkling chandeliers, plush emerald furnishings and crisp tablecloths, this elegand Osteria on the ground floor is a space that invites diners to pair fine Italian cuisine with vintages from the largest wine cellar in the city. The best seats in the house are right by the open kitchen, where you can catch up with your date while watching the culinary artists at work. After an evening of tucking into decadent dishes like red mullet alla livornese and Cavatelli cacio e pepe, you’ll likely want to conclude the evening upstairs in the vibrant lounge bar, where a DJ spins lively sets and a sleek terrace comes with gorgeous Burj Khalifa views.

Chic Nonna, Gate Avenue, South Market, Zone D, DIFC, 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 3am daily. chicnonna.com

Clap

Originally from Beirut, Clap is the rooftop Japanese restaurant, and the highest spot in DIFC. The terrace looks out across the glimmering Downtown Dubai, but when you’re dining indoors, the view is just as delightful. With an open-kitchen on one side, giving an insight into the culinary experts at work, and a large 360 degree bar on the other, Clap is always a hive of activity.

Clap Dubai, Gate Village 11, DIFC, daily 12pm to 5pm and 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. claprestaurant.com

Clay

New Bluewaters hotspot Clay blends ornate, 19th Century Japanese and Peruvian styles together. Sleek marble table tops juxtapose with rich fabrics, from orange velvet to plush mahogany leather. Leafy green plants are everywhere you look. In the restaurant area, there are plenty of cushy booths for larger parties or smaller tables for a more intimate setting.

Clay Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. @clay_dubai

Coya

Peruvian hotspot Coya is one of those Dubai restaurants everyone needs to visit. It’s colourful interiors: think crushed sapphire blue chairs, mustard yellow cushions and wow-worthy installations at every turn, are matched only by its tropical menu of Peruvian flavours. Afterwards, be sure to head to the members lounge for a fruity tipple mixed by the master mixology team.

Coya, Four Seasons Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 3.30pm Monday to Thursday, 6pm to 11.45pm Sun to Weds, 6pm to 12am Thurs to Sat. Tel: (0)4 316 9600, coyarestaurant.com

Flamingo Room by Tashas

This has to be one of Dubai’s most prettiest restaurants – you’ll spend more time looking at the sumptuous decor than your dining companion, such is the attention to detail. Marble floors, floral light installations, and a pretty blush pink colour palette combined with pops of punchy zebra print… can we say, heart eyes emoji?

Flamingo Room by Tashas, Jumeirah Al Naseem, daily 12pm to 4pm; 7pm to 11.30pm (until 12.30pm on Thurs & Fri). Tel: (42) 447 278. flamingoroombytashas.com

Gaia

If Gaia was a person, it would be a gorgeous Grecian goddess. This acclaimed DIFC restaurant does have an outdoor terrace, but the warm, welcoming vibe found inside makes it one of our favourite indoor dining spots in DIFC. Interiors are light, soft and inviting, with a fresh fish counter and long bar to be found upstairs. If you’re heading out for a late-night dinner, be sure to sneak into NYX, the secret club downstairs, afterwards.

Gaia Restaurant, DIFC, Gate Village 4, Dubai, daily 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 241 4242. gaia-dubai.com

Indochine

This sultry French-Southeast Asian eatery in DIFC is one of our favourite Dubai date night spots, and an evening in the lounge here is all about perfectly mixed tipples and an excellent soundtrack. The decor is just as impressive: the exquisite main dining room filled with decorative colonial furniture, jewel-tones and tropical palm trees.

Indochine, Gate Precinct Building 3, DIFC, 12pm to 1am weekdays, 12pm to 3am weekends. Tel: (04) 208 9333. @indochinedxb

Josette

Promising a glamorous Parisian experience, new restaurant Josette is arguably the prettiest new restaurant in DIFC. At Josette, you’ll find more than just fancy food, as the concept is the brainchild of London-based artist and interior designer, Luke Edward Hall. The talented creator conceived his idea around an imaginary character, Josette, inspired by the beautiful French actress Josette Day. As such its interiors are elegant and eccentric, with fictional character Josette’s mischievous, chic, well-travelled personality laced into intricate design details. Alongside the main restaurant, Josette is home to Petit Josette, which is set to serve as an inviting neighbourhood hub, fusing the charm of a Parisian street café with the hustle and bustle of DIFC.

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, daily 12pm to 3am. @josettedubai

La Cantine

Oozing with Parisian flair, La Cantine du Faubourg has a certain charm and je ne sais quoi, with fresh, modern interiors that include some pretty bold artworks. For an elegant evening in front of the DJ booth, book a table for dinner and enjoy the full menu of a la carte treats.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 2am, Fri & Sat 12pm to 5pm, then 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae La Nina

Little Miss India

Designed to look like a home, the Little Miss India ‘mansion’ comes complete with an atrium, lounge and dining room with open-style kitchen. Eccentric interiors: hues of sapphire, teal, magenta, canary yellow and all miss-matched together are complimented by an eccentric menu of regional Indian flavours.

Little Miss India, Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 11pm Mon to Thurs, 2pm to 11pm Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 457 3457, fairmont.com Loren One floor above the array of beach clubs at The Club at Palm West Beach sits Loren. This ode to the Italian Riviera in the 1960s oozes vintage glamour, with its striped wicker chairs, warm lighting, and marble accents. The attention to detail is impressive, from gorgeous velvet menus with tiny doorknob handles to the fresh fish display, encased in marble and billowing with dry ice. It’s luxe without being pretentious. The flavour-packed menu will take guests on a journey, transporting them to a colourful and deliciously chic world: the epitome of la bella vita. Loren, The Club, Palm West Beach, The Palm, Dubai. Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 5578293. lorenristorantedubai.com / @ristorante.loren Lucia’s Located on the ground floor of Address Sky View, Lucia’s is a lively Italian concept where an alfresco terrace adorned in trails of lemons and leaves transporting guests to the streets of Capri. But come the hotter months, all the action heads indoors, where luckily Lucia’s indoor space is equally picturesque, with pretty ceramics in blue and yellow, lemon groves climb the walls, and chairs of canary yellow surround white table-clothed tables. The menu is excellent, with pasta the star of the show, and it’s all served up to an array of live singers, performers and acts to have you dancing on the tables by the evening. Lucia’s, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, 7pm to 1am Sun to Fri, 1.30pm to 1am Sat. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

The Maine Land Brasserie

With its soaring ceilings, glittering chandeliers and gleaming marble surfaces, the Maine Land Brasserie has serious style cred. Long rows of tables are the space to sit for socialising, or book one of the more intimate booths if you’re looking for a group get together. The menu’s equally enchanting, with a raw bar, seafood-focused starters and fresh fish or steaks straight off the grill.

Maine Land Brasserie, ME Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay, daily 12pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 577 6680. themaine.ae/landbrasserie

Masti

After closing its doors in La Mer in late 2022, Masti has a brand new location inside the Dubai Edition. A stellar dining experience that fuses modernity with tradition, colour and flavour, it’s a vibrant showcase of new Indian cuisine. With Chef Prashanat Chipkar at the helm, the menu pays homage to the imaginative reinterpretation of authentic Indian cuisine that is designed to take patrons on a tour with signature dishes.

Masti, The Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai. Mon to Thu 5pm to 1am, Fri to Sat 12.30pm to 2am, Sun 12.30pm to 1am. Tel: (800) 627 84 @mastidubai

Mimi Kakushi

Mimi Kakushi transports you to 1920s Osaka, a glamorous homage to the avant-garde oriental era, with a sultry amalgamation of big round leather booths, a large mahogany-esque bar with a cool jazz soundtrack playing in the background. Enjoy sharing plates boasting signature dishes such as sashimi, sushi, tempura and gyoza. For mains try the beautifully tender Kagoshima Wagyu beef.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort Restaurant Village, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. mimikakushi.ae Miya Inspired by the magic and beauty of Mykonos, Miya Dubai brings plate-smashing and authentic Greek tastes to Bluewaters Island. With live music, plate-smashing, and traditional Greek dancers, Miya promises an unforgettable dining experience. Inside, there are two open kitchens, a central bar, colourful wall murals, and Mediterranean-style interiors with a contemporary edge. On the menu? Guests can expect familiar Greek flavours with a modern twist. Miya Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Opening Monday, March 20. Tel:(0)456 40008. @miya.dubai Mott 32 Drawing its name from the address of Manhattan’s first Chinese convenience store, which opened in 1981, the vibe and energy at Mott 32 comes from the dynamic and cosmopolitan centre of New York’s Chinatown. As such, the venue showcases an East-meets-West aesthetic, marrying industry New York-loft inspired styles with traditional Chinese elements. High ceilings, huge sliding doors and large sculptural forms add to the grandeur of the interiors, with tables inside the restaurant spread between the main dining room and private dining area. Mott 32, Level 73, Address Beach Resort, JBR, daily 4.30pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 278 4832, mott32dubai.com

Mythos

If you’re looking for a place with all of the authenticity of a traditional Greek tavern, Mythos is definitely worth a visit. Widely regarded by the city’s foodies as one of Dubai’s most underrated restaurants, the authentic Greek cooking is matched by the decor, with earthy tones, whitewashed walls and ceramic pots filled with plants, fresh fruit and veggies.

Mythos Kouzina & Grill, Armada BluBay Hotel, Cluster P, JLT, Dubai, daily 12pm to 11.45pm. Tel: (04) 399 8166. Facebook.com/mythosdubai

Opa

Opa is an absolute must visit for a lively Greek dining experience. When arriving, you’ll step into a Mediterranean oasis with white mosaic flooring underfoot and beautiful flowers and fauna reaching up to form a dramatically beautiful entrance hall. Florals are a prominent feature, and you’ll find them scattered throughout the traditionally whitewashed restaurant.

OPA, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed, Dubai, Sun, Mon, Tues, Wed 7pm to 2am, Thurs & Fri 7pm to 3am, Sat 7pm to 1am, . Tel: (04) 357 0557. Facebook.com/opadubai

Sucre

One of DIFC’s most underrated restaurants, Sucre oozes Buenos Aires cool with its exposed brick, mis-matched carpets and soft furnishings and latticed wooden ceiling. Inside, the restaurant is split into a bar that spills onto a neat terrace at the front, and a dining room towards the back, lined by a show kitchen filled with expert chefs at work. Here you’ll find the enormous La Parilla – the staple grill found in many Argentinian homes. Two dishes we’d recommend to everyone: the squid ink paella and the dulce de leche fondant.

Sucre Dubai, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @sucredubai

Sushisamba

If you don’t make a reservation at SushiSamba for the incredible Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian fusion cuisine masterminded by chef Moon, let it be for the stunning interiors that make this one of the most wow-worthy indoor restaurants in Dubai. Finished in rich colours of burnt orange and brass, this is a seriously glamorous spot. Coupled with lots of leafy foliage and double height ceilings, it’s one of Dubai’s most photogenic restaurants.

SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Sun, 12pm to 3pm, Sun to Wed, 6pm to 2am and Thurs and Sat, 6pm to 3am. @sushisambadubai

Taverna Greek Kitchen

With a fresh fish counter, plentiful mezze dishes and meats cooked from a charcoal grill visible from the walkway, dining inside at Taverna Greek is a rustic culinary experience that feels like you’ve transported out of the Madinat into a family-run restaurant in the Greek isles.

Taverna, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, weekdays 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 589 5665. Facebook.com/tavernagreekkitchen

Torno Subito

At Torno Subito, modern, neutral colours and furnishings are forgone in favour of gelati-coloured hues of green, yellow, pink, blue and red, mismatched together with monochrome stripes that give the restaurant a retro, Italian-Riviera feel. The menu features pastas, pizzas, antipasti, mains and desserts, all available for lunch and dinner, and the restaurant was recently awarded its first Michelin Star.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Fri 12.30pm to 3pm then 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Sat & Sun 12.30pm to 4.30pm then 6.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 245 5800. tornosubitodubai.com

