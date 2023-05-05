Sponsored: The popular Indian actor is a huge fan of the city…

Fan of Indian superstar, Ranveer Singh? You may be lucky and spot him in Abu Dhabi over the next two years at some of the capital’s most popular spots.

The pop culture icon has joined forces with Experience Abu Dhabi as an official ambassador showcasing the very best that the city has to offer.

The Bollywood actor will shine a spotlight on a number of exciting events taking place in the capital from IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards), the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi NBA Games. Of course, there are plenty of other exciting adventures and cultural experiences to draw in visitors from the Indian subcontinent.

Singh has already made an appearance in Abu Dhabi’s new summer campaign film One Summer Isn’t Enough. The film shows a relaxed actor sitting by the beach enjoying a much-needed break, on a shopping spree, visiting the Louvre Abu Dhabi, racing around the tracks at Yas Marina Circuit, chilling in a pool at Saadiyat Beach Club, enjoying a meal and well, in general, having an all-around good time.

And he still has ‘so much more to do..’ highlighting the theme that just one summer in the capital truly isn’t enough.

Make the most of your Abu Dhabi trip with these offerings

Summer Pass

Make the best of your trip with the Summer Pass – an all-inclusive ticket that gets you access to the capital’s world-renowned theme parks and buzzing attractions plus discounts at restaurants and retail outlets across the city. Pay either Dhs99 or Dhs499 and you’ll get a free sim card to use during your stay. Find out more here.

Kids go free

Arriving in the capital with little ones? Families need to avail of the ‘Kids Go Free’ offer. For each paying adult, one child can enjoy a complimentary stay at the hotel, free access to thrilling theme parks, and delicious meals at no extra cost. The deal is available until September 30. Find out all the exciting details here.

Stay more, Pay less

Days at the hotel adding up as you plan your Abu Dhabi vacation? Don’t worry, the capital has got you covered with this added-value deal. If you stay for four nights, you will just pay for three; stay for five and pay for just four; and stay for a whole week and just pay for six. The deal is valid until September 30, which gives you plenty of time to book and plan your fun summer vacation in Abu Dhabi. A list of hotels can be found here.

Besides this, an exciting calendar of events is already lined up for this summer including Paw Patrol Live, the legendary Gun n’ Roses and more. For all the summer fun you can experience in the capital, visit summer.visitabudhabi.ae

