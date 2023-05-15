Capital ideas for your week…

Looking for ways to beat the Monday blues? There are plenty of pretty fun things to do in Abu Dhabi including visiting a cool art exhibition, trying out a seven-course chef’s menu and much more.

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi that you don’t want to miss.

Monday, May 15

Make plans with the ladies at Market Kitchen

Kickstart your week at Market Kitchen with one of the best night deals for ladies in the capital. Girls can enjoy free-flowing beverages from 7pm to 10pm without charge, alongside a 50 per cent discount on mains.

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Mon from 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (02) 695 0515, marketkitchenabudhabi.com/offers

Tuesday, May 16

Soak in a colourful art exhibition at Manarat Al Saadiyat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manarat Al Saadiyat (@manaratalsaadiyat)

This exhibition titled Zuhoor showcases a dreamlike world where visitors can enjoy a glimpse of a more colourful imaginative Arab world – very different from what we see in the news, films and marketing campaigns. The dreamlike world showcases various alluring stories — dresses, gloves, flowers and planets, coupled with accessories that delight those who wear them. It’s almost an immersive like experience as the artists have managed to blur the line between the art and the audience. Book your tickets here.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Al Saadiyat Island, Cultural District, Tel: (0)2 657 5800. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Wednesday, May 17

Get together with the ladies at Table Otto for breakfast

Popular French-Italian restaurant, Table Otto in Al Jimi Mall, Al Ain has launched a new offer where the ladies can enjoy a delicious breakfast to kickstart their day on the right foot. It will be led entirely by the female front-of-house. It takes place from 9am to 1pm starting Wednesday, May 17.

Table Otto Al Jimi Mall, Al Ain, every Wed 9am to to 1pm, Tel: (0)3 766 2386. tableotto.ae

Enjoy a delicious sip and meal pairing at La Cava

When you think of the perfect wine pairing, you may go immediately to cheese, but La Cava is taking it up a notch and pairing the finest grape with succulent ribs. The menu includes free-flowing grape which will be paired with a melt-in-the-mouth prime rib that will fall off the bone. Expect to chow down on a robust seasoning of sticky Asian ribs, Korean twist, Thai sweet chilli, smoked pork ribs, BBQ baked ribs and Memphis dry-rubbed. This delicious pairing menu is available until May 31 from 6pm. On weekdays it’s Dhs209 and on weekends, Dhs259. Opt for the premium package for Dhs309.

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 813 5550. rosewoodhotels.com

Thursday, May 18

Tuck into a seven-course chef-tasting menu

Fancy Indian food? At Michelin Guide restaurant Punjab Grill, for just Dhs350 you can enjoy a seven-course meal featuring a list of mouth-watering dishes. You will begin with an amuse-bouche before enjoying an appetizer, kebabs, grills, and mains including a rice dish (pulao) and a curry, ending with dessert. The menu is available daily from 12pm to 11.30pm. If you want just six courses, it’s Dhs300. Vegetarians will pay Dhs250 for the six-course menu and Dhs300 for the seven-course menu.

The Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, Venetian Village, Khor Al Maqta’a, Tel: (0)2 449 9839. The Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, Venetian Village, Khor Al Maqta’a, Tel: (0)2 449 9839. @punjabgrillabudhabi

Chill out at The W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island

Thinking of a good pool spot where you can make the most of your dirhams? From Monday to Saturday, the ‘Daydream at Wet Deck’ deal is just Dhs150 per adult and you get the full amount back to drop on food and drinks. Relax in sublime supine between midday to 8pm, with a welcome pack that includes a bottle of water, ice lollies and access to those pretty purple cushion loungers.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Tel: (0)2 656 0000, @WAbuDhabi

Featured image: Imtiyaz Ali/Unsplash

Article images: Supplied