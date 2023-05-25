Only in Dubai…

Bugatti and Binghatti, two visionary brands have come together for a ground-breaking real estate development in Dubai called Bugatti Residences by Binghatti.

The unique first-of-its-kind project was unveiled at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai last night on May 24, 2023, by the CEO of the two luxury giants – Bugatti Rimac and Muhammad BinGhatti.

The Bugatti Residences by Binghatti is the first-ever Residences in the world and it will be located in the heart of Dubai at Business Bay. It will occupy the space right next to the stunning The Opus by OMNIYAT by Zaha Hadid.

The collaboration draws upon the rich and diverse creative heritage of both brands which is reflected in the meticulously designed structure. It is set to reflect the fluidity of nature with subtle curves comparable to the French Riviera.

The distinctive facade will be complemented by stunning intricately designed interiors. Bugatti Residences’ design will reflect the iconic brand’s luxury and design – merging modern and natural elements. Paired with striking exteriors, this is surely going to be one architectural masterpiece.

It will be home to a collection of 171 Riviera Mansions and 11 Sky Mansion Penthouses – each of which will have a unique and bespoke layout. Each space will feature spacious living areas with nothing but the finest material section. With floor-to-ceiling windows, natural light will be allowed to flow freely inside creating an airy and spacious atmosphere.

It has been designed with unbeatable luxury amenities including a French Riviera-inspired beach, private pool, Jacuzzi spa, fitness club, chef’s table, private valet, private members club and two garage-to-penthouse car lifts.

A number of high-end services will also be offered to its residents including bespoke chauffeur and concierge services.

This new project sounds like the heights of luxury, and we can’t wait to see it when it is complete.

For more information (and to register your interest), visit bugattiresidences.com

Images: Bugatti Residences by Binghatti