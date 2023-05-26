Sponsored: Art and food for the soul…

When you live in a multicultural city such as Dubai, you’re bound to have a few favourite cuisines. When the hunger pangs hit and you’re not sure what you’re in the mood for, the best place to head to would be Soul St. at FIVE Jumeirah Village Hotel – where your cravings, heart and soul will be satisfied.

The colourful restaurant brags seven delicious cuisines on its expansive menu with a whopping 65 dishes. Expect all the city’s favourite cuisines your little heart (and tummy) desires from Indian to Arabic, Mexican, Thai, Chinese, Japanese and European.

The most popular and loved street food dishes from each of the cuisines have been carefully picked and added to the menu, each receiving the culinary magic touch of Chef Siddartha Díaz. Expect the mouth-watering Asian bao, tender tandoori chicken tikka, fish and chips, fall-off-the-bone chipotle short ribs, tender beef rib-eye and much more.

Have a non-carnivore mate in the group? There are over 20 vegetarian options available, so they can join in on the dinner plans at Soul Street. Dishes include crispy palaak chaat and paneer kadai from India, mezzeh from the Arabic menu, vegan tacos and even a poke bowl.

Whether the hankering hits during lunch or dinner, this is a great spot to dine and you don’t have to worry about the weather, as there are spots to dine either indoors or out on the terrace. It even brags a vibrant bar and a pool outdoors.

If you’re here over dinner, you’ll see skilled mixologists at the bar creating some cool bespoke and experiential cocktails with exotic flavours from around the world and DJ at the decks playing the coolest tunes.

To add to your dining experience, you’ll be surrounded by some pretty cool graffiti art designs created by famous artist PichiAvo (IG@pichiavo). It will make the street dining experience seem very real.

The restaurant is open daily from 12pm to 3am (the following day). Bookings can be made on the website here or you can call the team on 04 455 9989.

FIVE Jumeirah Village, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 3am (the following day), Tel: (0)4 455 9989. soul.st/dubai

Images: Supplied by Soul St.