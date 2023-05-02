Sponsored: A beautiful dining experience under the stars…

Tucked away at the foot of Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, lies a serene urban majlis – Ninive. Curated with a bedouin tent aesthetic, the Middle Eastern restaurant and cocktail rooftop bar is an idyllic place to gather with loved ones for a traditional meal which will take guests on a culinary journey throughout the region.

Dine at Ninive from sunset…

Ninive opens its doors at 6pm which makes it a perfect spot to meet with friends or a loved one after work. Catch the golden sun as it sets behind the cityscape and enjoy the green, urban oasis as you watch the city come to life.

Details are important at Ninive; the wooden building encases a hanging garden and is ornamented with indigenous plants and traditional motifs, showcasing the region’s heritage and craftsmanship. In addition, all dishes are served on traditional pottery produced by handmade potters, contributing to the venue’s authentic ambience.

Guests can perch around coffee tables before experiencing nostalgic tastes of the region, diving into dishes from the Middle East, North Africa, Iran, Iraq, Turkey and Morocco. All dishes showcase powerful culinary traditions, with Ninives’ helpful staff on hand to help guests understand the beautiful history of each meal and to recommend the perfect pairing to ensure all flavours blend harmoniously.

Expect dishes like zaalouk, chicken pastilla, pumpkin spinach kibbeh, seafood tagine, tashreeb and much more.

Guests can also enjoy drinks and shisha every day from 6pm in Ninive’s friendly and relaxed atmosphere. If you make your dinner plans on Wednesday, you will be treated to live music from 9pm onwards.

For reservations, call 04 326 6105 or email the team on info@ninive.ae.

Ninvie, Emirates Towers Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Sat to Wed 6pm to 2am, Thur to Fri 6pm to 3am, Sun closed. Tel: (0)4 326 6105, ninive.art

Images: Ninivie