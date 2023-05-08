Do some good: Sponsor a dog at Stray Dogs Center

Stray Dogs Center helps abused, abandoned, neglected and forgotten stray animals in the United Arab Emirates…

Stray Dogs Center in Umm Al Quwain is one of the hardest working teams around the UAE that help dogs in need. It is a not-for-profit private animal shelter that banks on the community’s support in order for them to continue doing its fantastic work.

The shelter currently provides a home for…wait for it… 972 dogs. Just a little over 250 dogs currently have sponsors, the others don’t. Sponsoring a dog (or two) is the only way the shelter will be able to keep its doors open.

How to sponsor?

Sponsoring a dog from Stray Dog Centre isn’t complicated or a pricey affair and the centre accepts donations from Dhs10. To help support, visit this link here.

Remember to donate only if you can, or you can also help get the word out by sharing posts from the Stray Dogs Center to reach a greater audience.

Your contributions will help support the shelter in paying off their vet bills, purchasing dog food, helping support general maintenance, building new housing units and more. Sponsors will be assigned a doggy and will receive a certificate of acknowledgement. They will also be able to meet their sponsored dog and take them on a private walk.

Adopt, don’t shop

The shelter also hosts recurring adoption and foster events. So, if you’re thinking of adding a permanent member to your family, consider visiting one of the events.

The majority of the events take place right here in Dubai so you don’t have to drive too far off. Stay tuned to Stray Dogs Center’s official Instagram account for all the updates.

You can stay updated with all the amazing work done by the team on their social media @straydogscenter.