The change was noticed on Thursday morning…

Noticed that your phone network name changed to ‘AfricaDay’ this morning? If you’re wondering why, in short, it’s to celebrate ‘Africa Day’ which is celebrated every year on May 25.

What is Africa Day? The day was created back in 1963 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and is observed annually to commemorate the founding of the Organisation of African Unity which is now known as the African Union. It was more formally known as African freedom day. Its origin lies in the collective African resistance to colonialism and economic exploitation. The day is intended to highlight Africa’s continued collective struggle against adversity. This year, it is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

To help mark and celebrate the occasion, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai sent out a message on his Twitter account.

بمناسبة #يوم_أفريقيا، نشارك أشقاءنا في القارة الأفريقية الاحتفال بوحدتهم وتاريخهم العريق وثقافتهم الثرية، ونؤكد على حرصنا على تعزيز العلاقات مع الدول الأفريقية من أجل مستقبل مشرق للجميع.

أطيب التمنيات لجميع المحتفلين بهذه المناسبة في أفريقيا وكافة أنحاء العالم. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 25, 2023

The tweet translates to ‘On the occasion of Africa Day, we join our brothers in the African continent in celebrating their unity, their ancient history and their rich culture, and we affirm our keenness to strengthen relations with African countries for a bright future for all.’

The tweet ends with Sheikh Mohammed sending out his best wishes to everyone celebrating this occasion in Africa and around the world.

Warm wishes to everyone celebrating today!

Featured image: Unsplash/Yura Fresh