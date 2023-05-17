The entire process only takes two hours…

The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that they will be streamlining the process for driver’s licenses and car registration renewal.

The initiative will begin in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with delivery taking up to just two hours in Dubai, and within the same day in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

If you’re out of the country, don’t worry as you can also have your licenses and registrations delivered.

How do I renew?

The process is relatively straightforward. First, you need to head to the RTA website here. Click on the ‘Driver and Car Owner’ tab, where you will be redirected to a new weblink.

From here, there are many options to choose from, however, there are two options ‘Apply for vehicle renewal’ and ‘Apply for renewing of driving license’.

Vehicle registration

If you are applying for a vehicle registration, make sure you have all your necessary information on hand, like your Emirates ID along with your driver’s license, your traffic registration code, as well as your number plate.

Vehicle inspections are still required so be sure to have this step completed before applying.

Driver’s license

Applying for your driver’s license can be done through many different identity documents including your Emirates ID, current license, and traffic code number as well as by logging into the RTA with your account details.

Follow the steps and a driver’s licence should arrive at your location within the same day.

How much will this cost?

Once you have completed your registration for either service, a pay window should pop up and you will have to choose your delivery method. These include premium, same-day, standard and international shipping.

The premium service is only available in Dubai and will only cost Dhs50 – this service will have your license to you in just two hours.

Same-day delivery services are for Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah – the service will cost Dhs35 and will assure your license is delivered to you on the same day. Standard services are for the whole of the UAE and will take up to one week and will cost Dhs20. International delivery will take up to 10 days and will cost Dhs50.

Do note, however, that for premium and same-day delivery, the service is available only from Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 12pm.

rta.ae

Images: Road and Transport Authority