Hours of belly-aching fun…

We’ve got art festivals, music festivals, food festivals, dance festivals, and even camel beauty festivals. But none get our funny bone tickled quite like the Dubai Comedy Festival.

The event returns to Dubai for its third edition this year for 10 side-splitting days from Friday, May 12 to 21, 2023 and it is going to be bigger and better than before. Tickets start from Dhs200 and you can get your tickets here.

The main gigs will take place across a number of popular venues in Dubai including Dubai Opera, The Theatre Mall of the Emirates, the Coca-Cola Arena and more.

Here are the top funny stars heading to town…

Sooshi Mango

When: Friday, May 12

The Australian comedy trio made up of Joe and Carlo Salanitri, and Andrew Manfre will be heading to Dubai with their wildly successful ‘Off The Boat’ tour. Their online videos have amassed hundreds of millions of views. The characters from their video skits have gone from their parent’s garage to TV screens across Australia and stages around the world.

Zakir Khan

When: Sunday, May 14

Zakir Khan is one of the leading stars of India’s new generation of stand-up comedians and YouTubers. He’s so good, he won Comedy Central’s contest of ‘India’s Best Stand-Up Comedian’. He even is the co-host of a comedy news channel – so you just know the man is going to be super witty. Do note, this show will be in Hindi.

Dara Ó Briain

When: Monday, May 15

Irish comedian, Dara O Brian is back on tour and he is making a pit stop in Dubai for the Dubai Comedy Festival. He will be performing at Dubai Opera where audience members can expect a mix of stories, one-liners, and more. Those sitting in the front row, beware – as he does mess with his audience.

Atsuko Okatsuka, Beth Stelling, and Rachel Feinstein

When: Monday, May 15

Three of the most talented female stand-up comedians in the world are heading to Dubai and it looks to be an unforgettable night of belly-aching laughs. For a starting price of Dhs175, you will get to see these three comedians take on real-life experiences with a hilarious twist. And since no comedian’s style is truly ever alike, expect three different styles of humour paired with sharpness and charm.

Jimmy Carr

When: Tuesday, May 16

British comedian, Jimmy Carr recently left people with aching tummies when he performed in Abu Dhabi back in January 2023. Seems like he can’t get enough of the UAE either as the funnyman is returning to Dubai for the comedy festival. The man is terribly funny and his terrible stories will resonate with audience members. If you’re a fan of some great British satire, you’ll want to sit in on this show.

My Therapist Ghosted Me

When: Wednesday, May 17

Sound familiar? Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally, the duo behind the award-winning podcast are inviting the audience to listen in on their candid and hilarious conversations. It usually has to do with exploring the depths of each other’s unique ‘issues’. Together, the duo provide unqualified but upfront and honest advice on the problems that their therapists couldn’t handle.

Besides international talent, the comedy festival is also a platform where local and regional talent can show off their laughter-inducing skills.

Jim Jefferies

When: Wednesday, May 17

Jim Jefferies is one of the most popular comedians of his generation and he is heading to Dubai to entertain the crowds. He has garnered a legion of fans worldwide and has been honoured for his comedic brilliance by winning the Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019. Want to see what all the hype is about? You can catch his comedy acts on Netflix before purchasing your tickets, but be quick as he is quite popular. Head here to win tickets to see the show.

Other comedians on the line-up.

Want more? Other comedians announced include Rafi Bastos – a quick-witted (super) tall Brazilian comedian with an accent like Dracula. He will be performing at The Theatre Mall of the Emirates on May 17. Stuart Taylor – one of South Africa’s top entertainment acts will also be in Dubai performing on May 13 at Movenpick JBR courtesy of The Laughter Factory.

For our Arabic speakers, you can catch John Achkar who will be performing at The Theatre Mall of the Emirates on May 21.

Dubai Comedy Festival, various venues throughout Dubai, May 12 to 21, from Dhs200. dubaicomedyfest.ae | @dubaicomedyfest

Images: Supplied and Getty Images