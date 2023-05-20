The announcement was made by the road and transport authority…

Last month, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that Dubai Floating Bridge will be closed until Monday, May 22, but RTA has issued an update stating that the closure will be extended until further notice.

The 16-year-old bridge which crosses Dubai Creek and connects Deira to Bur Dubai is closed for major maintenance works. As per an update issued by RTA via Twitter, ‘The Floating Bridge closure has been extended in both directions until further notice, to carry out technical tests and ensure the efficiency of the maintenance work on the bridge.’

The Floating Bridge closure has been extended in both directions until further notice, to carry out technical tests and ensure the efficiency of the maintenance work on the bridge. pic.twitter.com/fMaYs8Xc9s — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 20, 2023

No opening date was announced by the transport authority but we will let you know as soon as we have confirmation on a reopening date.

RTA urges motorists to use alternative routes.

Motorists travelling from Sharjah through Al Ittihad Street should use Al Mamzar Exit, giving access to Infinity Bridge via Cairo and Al Khaleej Street.

Drivers heading from Deira to Bur Dubai through Al Khaleej Street are advised to use Infinity Bridge, while those travelling from Sharjah to Bur Dubai through Al Ittihad Road can take the Infinity Bridge via Cairo and Al Khaleej Streets, as well as Al Garhoud Bridge or Al Maktoum Bridge.

Meanwhile, drivers travelling from Bur Dubai to Deira through Khalid bin Al Waleed Street are advised to use Al Maktoum Bridge and the Infinity Bridge, alternatively, those travelling through Umm Hurair Road should use Al Maktoum Bridge.

Motorists heading from Bur Dubai to Deira through Sheikh Zayed Road should use Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge, and the Business Bay Crossing instead.

Those heading from Bur Dubai to Deira through Oud Metha Road can use Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge, and finally, those travelling from Bur Dubai to Deira through Al Riyadh Street should use Al Maktoum Bridge.

Main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road will be open to motorists travelling between Bur Dubai and Deira.

Images: RTA