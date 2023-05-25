The area of public beach in Dubai will increase from 21km to 105km in the next 17 years…

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has approved a plan to increase Dubai’s public beaches by 400 per cent. The length of the emirate’s public beaches will increase from 21km to 105km by 2040.

It’s welcome news for residents and visitors who love to have a laid back beach day without heading to one of the emirate’s many hotels and beach clubs.

.@HHShkMohd approves ‘Master Plan for Dubai Public Beaches’, which will see the length of emirate’s public beaches increase by 400% by 2040 & services provided on public beaches increase 300% by 2025. pic.twitter.com/hKIFloAVv1 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 25, 2023

In addition, the services provided on public beaches will be increased by 300 per cent in the next two years.

The new public beach master plan features development pillars that will see the increase of cycle paths and walkways, watersports, shops, cafes, restaurants and family spaces. With a focus on preserving the local wildlife, mangrove plantation and wildlife sanctuaries will also be taken into consideration with the evolution of Dubai’s public beaches.

The public beach master plan will see the existing 21km stretch of public beach, which includes Umm Suqeim, Al Mamzar, Palm West and Jumeirah Beach, enhanced with a further 54km of golden sand to enjoy.

As per the master plan, these new beaches will be developed all around four key areas: Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and Jebel Ali Beach, the latter of which is already under development.

Image: Dubai Media Office