Enjoy a one-of-a-kind summer at Caesars Palace Dubai

Set on Bluewaters Island, the Caesars Palace Dubai resort is home to crystal blue waters and serene views. With 1.7 km of pristine shoreline, a 500m private beach and breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf, Caesars Palace Dubai is the place to be over the warmer months.

Whether you’re looking for a family getaway, to indulge in a gastronomic feast or to unwind like a king, the resort is offering three unique experiences to suit all ages this summer…

Staycation like a Caesar

Caesars Palace Dubai is a funfilled destination that both adults and little ones can enjoy. Until September 30, guests enjoying a long staycation at the resort can save 30 per cent on their rooms. Guests will also enjoy 25 per cent off on the top restaurants at the resort, and 25 per cent off on spa experiences at Qua Spa.

Additionally, little ones will be able to enjoy summer camps with activities such as robotics coding, magic 101, dancing, jewellery making, DJing and more. Kids above the age of eight who love the water can enjoy scuba diving at Fortuna pool with Hyrdosport’s PADI-certified scuba diving instructors

Do note, a four-night minimum stay is required to avail of the offer.

Dine like a Caesar

Home to four signature restaurants – Hell’s Kitchen, Demon Duck, Venus Ristorante and Bacchanal, Caesars Palace Dubai is a foodie’s haven.

At Hell’s Kitchen – the world-renowned restaurant chain inspired by the popular reality TV show of the same name, diners can indulge in dishes that showcase the best of contemporary British and American cuisine. A must-try is Gordon’s Sunday Roast for a starting price of Dhs210. Demon Duck by global celebrity TV personality Alvin Leung, is another restaurant that calls the resort home and features a duck specialty menu alongside Chinese and Asian classics dishes with an innovative twist. Enjoy lunch here on Saturday and indulge in a three-course meal for Dhs228. Pair it with sips for a starting price of Dhs250. At buffet restaurant Bacchanal, guests can expect nothing but high-quality dishes from fresh seafood to prime meats, and an array of vegetarian options. On Sunday, enjoy the Great British Carvery for Dhs350 inclusive of a carvery buffet, dessert buffet and house beverages.

Unwind like a Caesar

Young LDN is making waves in the luxury cosmetic market, redefining what beauty means for all ages and skin tones. Over summer, there are top-quality treatments which will help inspire confidence and promote youthfulness with leading aesthetic experts at Qua Spa at Caesars Palace Dubai.

The Accupure treatment removes skin impurities through exfoliation and hydration and a red-carpet facial which provides instant glow and lift. The spa uses pharmaceutical-grade products such as Ice Clinical and ZO Obagi, containing active ingredients which yield fast results. Each facial session includes a LED light therapy and cryo balls for optimal results.

Get bikini ready and lose the last of those inches with the EMSCULPT NEO treatment which helps reduces fat and build muscle.

Additionally, guests can relax with a Japanese mani-pedi – a treatment that enhances the natural shine of nails. It involves bathing, cleaning and buffing the nails with bee pollen and keratin powder. Rich in vitamins A, E, and H; nails are strengthened and blood circulation is stimulated.

