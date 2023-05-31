Sponsored: The ultimate desert escape awaits…

The summer holidays are right around the corner and that means it’s the perfect opportunity to escape for a short break. Hidden on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, where the city becomes but a mirage of rolling desert tunes, you find Tilal Liwa Hotel.

The scenic summer retreat is offering guests spectacular staycation deals that are all-inclusive and will have you wanting to move in permanently.

About the hotel

Located in the western region of Abu Dhabi, Tilal Liwa is on the edge of the Rub Al Khali desert which is known as the Empty Quarter. Just an hour’s drive away from Tal Moreeb, take the journey and bask in the sheer beauty of the world’s tallest dune.

Upon arrival, check-in and relax in the spacious rooms, which benefit from majestic views of the sheer expanse of the desert. If you’d rather get out and about there are quad bikes, take a bite of their culinary expertise.

After dark, activities include live belly dancers and singers for entertainment, stargazing on the unpolluted Arabian night sky, or exciting family films under the stars for little ones.

Dates anybody?

Taking place from July 16 to July 31, head to Tilal Liwa Hotel and experience the rich culture and festivities that take place thanks to the Liwa Dates Festival.

Special room rates for the Liwa Date Festival mean that you will receive 25 per cent off on the best available room rate along with 20 per cent off at the dining and spa facilities. It’s valid for bookings made by July 5.

The details

Guests can enjoy an all-inclusive offer that will start from Dhs799 throughout the summer, which means you’ll be able to make the most out of this summer. Alternatively, stay “for free” where you spend Dhs399 and the price is fully redeemable on food and drinks, or treatments at the spa.

Tilal Liwa Hotel, Million Street, Madinat Zayed City, Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi, offers valid until September 15. danahotels.com

Images: Supplied