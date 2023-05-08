Sponsored: A blissful beachfront escape awaits at Anantara The Palm…

Whether you spend a leisurely afternoon swimming lazily through the lagoon or bliss out in your villa with a private pool, this summer Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort offers guests the ultimate escape.

An idyllic staycation with something for the whole family, beach lovers can soak up the sun on a private stretch of sand, while little ones retreat to the Tuk Tuk Kids Club, a fun-filled oasis little travellers will love. Looking to truly switch off and relax? Well, you’re in luck – Anantara The Palm is home to the Anantara Spa, which offers an expansive menu of treatments that include massages, facials and even a Turkish hammam.

Adding a little romance to your vaycay

When it comes to private dining experiences for you and your loved one, Anantara The Palm is where it’s at. Not only are there three fantastic dining destinations to check out, but Anantara also invites you to treat your other half to a swoon-worthy romantic dining experience or two.

Floating breakfast

If you’re staying in the private pool villas, up the luxury by adding an Instagram-worthy floating breakfast tray to your swimming pool. Start your morning right with freshly baked pastries and exotic seasonal fruits.

7am to 11am, Dhs250 per couple.

Bubble dining

Nothing says romance like dining in a private bubble. Book out an air-conditioned transparent bubble for you and your partner on the beach and indulge in a sumptuous three-course meal, served by a personal butler.

Adored with a personalised set-up, candles and flowers surround you as you take in the breathtaking 360-degree view of the Palm Jumeirah shores.

7pm to midnight, starting from Dhs1,900 per couple.

Find out more and book now at anantara.com

Images: Supplied