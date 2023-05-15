Travel the world for less…

American novelist Mark Twain once remarked, “travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness” — it also has a pretty toxic effect on stress, bad times and the content of your Instagram feed. The only real downside that we can make out is the aggressive behaviour towards your bank balance.

Which is why we get so excited about travel sales, like the Etihad summer sale — with return economy airfares as low as Dhs795 (and to western Europe from Dhs1,195), and round trip business class fares from Dhs9,995.

Your challenge dear friends, is to choose where you’re headed. The world is your oyster and Etihad — the UAE’s National carrier — is your shallot vinaigrette.

Will you choose the ancient and characterful charms of Istanbul, city of culture, history, empire, a continental nexus point and an absolute legend in the kebab game (economy from Dhs935).

Or how bout a trip to SE Asia’s land of smiles, and the neon-lit, fantastical adventures in ‘the city has him now’ land of Bangkok — get that pad Thai at the source, hop away to idyllic islands or just take advantage of the discount retail opportunities. And do it all in style with business class fares from Dhs9,995.

If Europe old and new is more your purview — you can hitch a ride to the enduring gladiator glamour of Rome, (Business from Dhs14,995). You can explore the power of poetry-made-flesh in Vienna, home of art, health spas, schnitzel, schnapps and so much green (economy Dhs1,195).

Book now online through the Etihad.com website. More ‘from’ fares below (subject to season and availability).

