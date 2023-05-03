Suites in business, and an increased feeling of space in economy…

Taking comfort to the next level, three new Boeing 787 Dreamliners will be making their way to Etihad’s fleet. Etihad has unveiled brand new and improved seats and added luxury in Business and Economy Class.

Upgrading economy

In the newest 787 planes, 2171 seats have been made lighter – which means that the planes are more fuel efficient (no that doesn’t mean heavier luggage allowance.)

The seats have been upgraded to be more comfortable with an increased feeling of space with adjustments made such as a slimmer armrest and a different smart design.

Guests can experience the same incredible entertainment through the new 13.3 inch 4K touchscreen monitors, that come with a conveniently placed USB charging point.

There is also a new economy dining service, not only is it stylish but there is part of a ‘closed-loop recycling system’ that banishes single-use plastic to a non-degradable memory.

The equipment has been designed to enhance the experience of guests while being functional for the crew as well as reducing the operational impacts on the environment.

They clearly mean business

The business class cabins have been upgraded to create a more comfortable and spacious environment with the added privacy of a suite door. Each of the seats has direct aisle access with a new 1-2-1 seating plan to offer convenience for singles and couples travelling.

The seats recline to a fully lie-flat bed that is 78 inches in length and comes with a 17.3 inch 4k TV screen that is compatible with Bluetooth headphones, as well as wireless charging points.

Everybody gets wi-fi

As we know, the new wi-fi update comes with some pretty tasty freebies, especially for Etihad Guest members (the loyalty scheme is completely free to sign up to). Travellers can choose between the ‘chat’ and ‘surf’ packages which allow free surfing or chate packages across the board depending on your needs.

Images: Supplied