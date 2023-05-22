Sponsored: From desert dunes to skyline views…

Dubai is a city of wonder, with so much to see and do. If you’re looking to experience the city’s glorious sights from both the air and the sea, then you need to avail Hero Experiences Group’s limited-time opportunity. Balloon Adventures Dubai and HERO OdySea are partnering to give customers a complimentary ticket to The Dubai Balloon, which rises over the Aquaventure Waterpark Atlantis, boasting mesmerising views of The Palm and the cityscape.

Here’s how it works…

Balloon Adventures Dubai offer

The experience: After an extra early wake-up call, get picked up from Dubai and travel to the desert in comfort before being lifted up high with a sunrise hot air balloon ride, followed by a vintage Land Rover ride and a gourmet breakfast at a charming Bedouin camp. Experiences start from Dhs1,350. Balloon Adventures closes for the summer and their last flights will be on May 31 2023, so you might want to book it soon.

The deal: When guests book a signature or upgraded signature hot air balloon experience with Balloon Adventures Dubai, they will receive a complimentary regular pass ticket to the Dubai Balloon at Atlantis, The Palm, worth Dhs175 per person. If customers purchase an ultimate private experience with Balloon Adventures Dubai, they will receive a complimentary fast pass to the Dubai Balloon worth Dhs275 per person.

To avail this offer, use the promo code BATDB when checking out.

HERO OdySea offer

The experience: Explore the city via the ocean and be the captain of your own boat with OdySea, the first self-driving boat tour. During your adventure, you’ll lead the way as you cruise along the glistening coastline, checking off Dubai’s iconic sights as you go. Boat tours start from Dhs795 for 60 minutes.

The deal: For a limited time only, guests that book a HERO OdySea self-driving boat tour will receive one regular pass to the Dubai Balloon worth Dhs175. If guests opt for a private HERO OdySea boat tour, they will receive a one-fast pass ticket to the Dubai Balloon worth Dhs275.

To avail this offer, use the promo code HOTDB when checking out.

Book via Balloon Adventures Dubai and HERO OdySea or call +971 4 412 6333