This summer, get ready to unlock the ultimate quality time with your loved ones at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.

Whether you’re looking to fill your days with endless family fun, letting the little ones loose at the kids camp; or you’re fulfilling your gourmet dreams at the array of restaurants, or perhaps you want to kick back and relax at the spa. No matter your plans are this summer, everyone is guaranteed to have a fabulous time at Emirates Palace.

Dine to your heart’s content

Dive into culinary excellence throughout the summer with a melting pot of experiences. From breakfast at Vendôme to an afternoon tea expertly crafted by Chef Sahar Al Awadhi at Episodes, daytime dining is a sensorial treat. For dinner, the array of upscale restaurants includes award-winning Talea, and the Michelin Starred Hakkasan.

Chef Sahar has worked alongside the likes of Pierre Gaigner, Niko Romito, Frederic Bau and many more. He was named Best Pastry Chef at the inaugural Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards

Dine on one of the gorgeously curated lunch menus at any of the restaurants for only Dhs195, the offer is valid until August 31.

Experience heightened relaxation

Inspired by traditional Chinese medicine, the Oriental Qi Element consultation at The Spa determines your predominant element — wood, fire, earth, metal, and water.

Until August 31 guests staying at the palace will experience a highly personalised guide towards a more balanced and harmonious life through treatment suggestions. Hotel guests will also receive complimentary wellness tips from the onsite spa experts.

Get active in the water

There are land and water sports galore at Emirates Palace. Get involved in kayaking, jet skis or the iconic Zorb ball.

More into the land sports? Well, there are padel, tennis and football courts that are temperature controlled for you to stay active all year long.

Let the little ones loose

The annual summer kids camp is back offering endless adventures for little ones. Driven by the five elements of learning, the camp is designed to allow children to unleash their imaginations while staying entertained and engaged.

The camp will run from July 4 to September 3 and will run from 8am to 3.30pm. The camp prices start from Dhs385 and early bird sign-up before June 20 will score you 10 per cent off.

Emirates Palace, West Corniche road, summer deals and offers valid until August 31, room rates start from Dhs1,200 per night. Tel: (0)2 690 9000 mandarinoreintal.com

