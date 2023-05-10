Sleek new spots to get your glam on…

Taking time to pamper yourself and enjoy some well-deserved ‘me time’ is essential. From blow-dry bars to nail salons and the perfect spot to get your brows groomed, there’s endless choices across Dubai for your next pamper session.

Here are three new beauty salons in Dubai you need to know about.

Bella Ciao

Nestled into the West side of The Pointe, boasting panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Atlantis, The Palm, this new beauty salon promises the highest level of luxury and opulence for both men and women. Guests will be in good hands with the highly skilled team, who offer services including nails, eyelashes, eyebrows, beards, hair and more. Using the most modern technology and premium products, this salon also offers private rooms with TVs and sound systems to heighten your experience, leaving you pampered and refreshed. This spot also doubles as a cafe and bar, where guests can enjoy decadent dishes, coffees, teas and cocktails after you get your blow-dry. See you there?

Bella Ciao, West, The Pointe, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 10pm, @bellaciaoclub

Barikis Luxe Salon

Located in Times Square Centre, this new beauty destination is a one-stop-shop for hair services, brows, lashes, nail art, treatments and rejuvenating facials that will leave all ladies feeling pampered and glamorous in no time. Their trained specialists are sure to make any beauty desires come to life, using only the best brands and products. It’s location is ideal for those who are zipping around town, so ladies can drop in between their busy work schedules.

Bariks Luxe Salon, Times Square Center, Al Quoz, Dubai, 10am to 10pm daily, Tel: (0)4 424 5928, bariksluxe.ae

23MD

This specialised clinic is renowned in both London and across the shores of Lebanon and now has made itself at home in Dubai. Co-founded by a husband and wife duo, this clinic is bringing unique, progressive and exciting treatments to the spheres of beauty, wellness and hormones. 23MD is truly focused on the individual, providing 360-degree consultations that leave patients feeling assured, informed and truly confident in their choice of treatment. Here guests can undergo a range of wellness, bio-medical hormone, dermatological, medical technologies and an array of hero treatments.

23MD, The Court Residence, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Mon to Wed 9am to 6pm, Thur to Fri 10:30am to 7.30pm, Tel: (0)50 876 2323, 23md.co.uk

Images: provided and social