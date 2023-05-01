The French patisserie is famous for its indulgent creamy meringue cakes called merveilleux…

Looking for the best bakery in Dubai to get your fix of delicious pastries? French patisserie Aux Merveilleux de Fred, also known as Marvelous by Fred, has just opened its doors in Mall of the Emirates.

It is the brand’s first outpost in the Middle East and consists of a boutique, for a pastry and hot coffee to go, and a tea room where guests can sit down and enjoy their dreamy delights.

Guests can expect the same look and feel as the signature Aux Merveilleux De Fred style, with a sparkling crystal chandelier, baroque decor, mirrored walls, and a sophisticated ambiance that instantly transports you to a patisserie in the middle of Paris.

Adding to the experience, everything is made from scratch every day, so guests can watch the decadent cakes, pastries, and famous merveilleux desserts being freshly prepared behind the counter and in the open kitchen.

Almost three decades since opening its first shop in Lille, France, the patisserie is renowned worldwide with locations in London, New York, Tokyo, and Geneva.

Now, Dubai foodies can get a taste of the sweet sweet concoctions including the specialty merveilleux (which translates to ‘marvelous’ in English), a must-try dessert made up of layered meringue with whipped cream and a generous coating of toppings, from white chocolate flakes to hazelnuts.

Also on the menu? Sugar and chocolate brioches, waffles, croissants, meringues, and sandwiches, washed down with tea, coffee, or their unique hot chocolate.

Frédéric Vaucamps, owner and pastry chef, expressed his excitement about opening the first boutique in the Middle East, “We are very excited to open our first pastry shop in Dubai. We are pressed to welcome you to this exceptional location in the Mall of Emirates and are delighted that you will soon be able to discover our homemade pastries.”

You can find Aux Merveilleux de Fred on the first floor of the Mall of the Emirates, next to THAT Concept Store. Still not sure? Just follow the smell of freshly baked pastries…

Aux Merveilleux de Fred, Mall Of The Emirates, Via Rodeo, 1st Floor, Dubai. Open from Thursday, May 4. Daily, 10am to 10pm. auxmerveilleux.com

Images: Provided