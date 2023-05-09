A female-led wellness oasis in the centre of Dubai…

In need of some R&R? Welcome to Samadhi Wellness, Dubai’s zen new wellness space, yoga retreat, and wholesome eatery now open in Jumeirah.

From a quaint villa in Jumeirah 3, Samadhi has transformed into a wellness hub promising an inclusive, welcoming, and authentic experience.

Self-described as the “middle space between work and home”, Samadhi invites guests to connect, flow, replenish life balance, manage stress, and avoid burnout.

Inside, Samadhi is a visual sensation with natural textures representing the four elements of nature: fire, earth, water, and air. The space features two types of yoga studios, Reflect, with infrared heaters, and Connect, which extends into the garden in the cooler months; as well as a sauna, stunning pool, ice bath, hair therapy rooms, sanctuary garden, wholesome café, and a shop.

Inviting guests to come for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the clean eatery serves wholesome mains, smoothie bowls, vegan-friendly dishes, salads, detox juices, coffee, matcha, homemade truffles, and more.

How does it work?

With every yoga package, guests will have complimentary access to the outdoor pool, sauna, and ice bath for serious wellness afficionados.

Classes start from Dhs67 for an intro class, Dhs120 per class thereafter, Dhs576 for packages of five classes, and Dhs1,100 for ten classes.

At Samadhi Wellness you know you’re in safe hands…the wellness space is the brainchild of Samar Al Salem, a Kuwait architect and yogi on a mission to help others live a better and more fulfilled life.

She added, “My journey to self-discovery has completely altered my life, and my hope is that Samadhi will be the guiding light for people to experience the transformative powers of replenishing energy and creating a balance in their lifestyles. We welcome everyone on this journey at Samadhi”.

Samadhi Wellness, 491b Jumeirah St, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Daily, 7am to 9.45pm. Tel:(0)4 323 5354. samadhi-wellness.com / @samadhimywellness

Images: Provided