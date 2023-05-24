Created for women by women…

Ladies, with the summer rolling in your fitness walks may be put on hold, but your body confidence doesn’t have to suffer as popular FitnGlam is heading to Abu Dhabi.

The ladies-only fitness facility from Dubai is opening its doors in Reem Mall in the capital on Saturday, July 1 so you can take your fitness experience to new heights. The Instagrammable gym doesn’t just look good, but you are guaranteed to maintain or build your physique with the number of high-tech fitness offerings.

Don’t let that alarm you either as the fitness hub is open to women of all ages and fitness levels – so, there’s no reason to feel shy.

If you haven’t heard of FitnGlam, it is the brainchild of Helena Hijazi, a pharmacist turned fitness visionary who was inspired by the lack of women-centric fitness spaces in the UAE. Backed by her passion for health and well-being, she created a fitness movement to help women rediscover their strength and potential.

You can expect world-class workout equipment, but the fitness facility will also offer a number of high-energy boutique classes – including boxing, cycling, HIIT and CrossFit.

For slower movements, there will be soothing yoga classes and pilates.

Post your workout, you can indulge in a soothing sauna session with all the luxe touches and even glam up at the in-house salon. Want to look the part? Head on over to the retail shop for the trendiest activewear and accessories.

For a healthy bite, there Proteinhouse with a menu packed with nourishing meals and beverages.

To celebrate its opening, you can get a membership for a starting fee of Dhs540 and up which will save you 35 per cent on your membership.

For more information, visit fitnglam.ae

FitnGlam, Reem Mall, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, opening date tbc, @fitnglamgym

Images: Supplied by FitnGlam