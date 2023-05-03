The plane can fit up to 16 passengers…

Five Hotels and Resorts are well-known in Dubai for blending dining, entertainment and service to guests in its collection of hotels. But now, the brand is expanding its offering in the most Dubai way possible, with the launch of private jet service, Fly Five.

Five’s first plane has been delivered, and for any AV-Geeks, it’s been developed by leading aviation company, Comlux. Called 9H-Five (pronounced Nine Hotel Five), the ACJ TwoTwenty jet features Pratt & Whitney engines and a spacious modern cabin.

The jet can fit 16 passengers on-board, and there’s a fully-equipped kitchen and eight-person table for group dining throughout the flight. There’s also a 55-inch TV screens, master suite with a king sized bed, and ensuite bathroom with shower. Guests are able to book flights to destinations within a 12-hour flight.

“This aircraft is a spectacular new chapter for FIVE,” said Aloki Batra, CEO, FIVE Hospitality. “A world-famous frontrunner in entertainment driven hospitality, FIVE now expands its award-winning portfolio to include a FIVE-styled experience that extends the unique and matchless ‘Vibe at FIVE’ from our hotels on-ground to a luxe immersive experience amongst the clouds. We will now be able to offer a flawless and bespoke experience by establishing the next level in private aviation. Fly FIVE is FIVE Hotel and Resort’s newest home in the skies – and we are excited to welcome our guests on board.”

Keeping sustainability in mind, Fly Five ensures the jet flies green with a carbon offset. According to its website, “the company has aligned itself with Nature-Based Carbon Credits, becoming a direct proponent of rainforest preservation and reforestation. By purchasing credits attached to forest conservation projects, FIVE has taken steps to safeguard our planet’s lungs and critical biodiversity.”

Bookings can be made via the website comeplayfly.com