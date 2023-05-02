The first aircraft featuring the suite is expected to join the fleet in November…

Dubai-based carrier, flydubai has unveiled its latest premium business class seats which will be introduced in the last quarter of 2023.

The Business Suite is designed for single-aisle aircraft and a number of the carrier’s longer-haul flights will be fitted with 10 suites before the end of 2023. The first aircraft featuring the suite is expected to join the fleet in November.

Here are some of the features of flydubai’s Premium Business seats

Premium Business seats will offer all passengers direct aisle access which rivals the business class experience on board many wide-body aircraft.BLUE

Additionally, it will feature an increased height of the back shell and a sliding suite door. The new design will offer passengers the choice of total privacy or a more traditional open-plan seat for social interaction. For those looking to read or get some work done, ambient lighting has been fitted into the shell of the seat to create a comfortable and relaxing ambience.

For entertainment, each suite is fitted with a 17-inch 4K built-in touchscreen. Passengers can use their personal headphones to connect via Bluetooth to watch plenty of blockbuster movies and popular TV shows. A selection of meals, snacks and beverages will be available.

Passengers will be able to discreetly store their personal belongings to maintain a clutter-free living space while still keeping the items readily accessible.

Commenting on the new launch, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “Our business and product offerings have evolved from the initial no-frills model over the past 14 years to cater to the ever-growing needs of our customers and the markets we operate to.”

Al Ghaith also stated that the premium product will rival the Business Class experience offered by many airlines on wide-body aircraft. He added that flydubai will continue to invest in innovation to enhance customer experience.

flydubai has a network of more than 110 destinations in 50 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, and the Indian Subcontinent.

