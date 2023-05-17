If we did this, we’d probably have an art attack…

What sets us apart from animals and robots? Well, some might argue that is our ability to create and interpret art. Frighteningly, however, Artificial Intelligence is making it pretty difficult to distinguish between the two.

Nevertheless, nothing creates art quite as beautifully as human spontaneity and with that comes the ability to find fun and beauty in anything around us.

Louvre Abu Dhabi

Where better to get your creative juices going than at an institution that is globally renowned for all the finer things in life? Louvre Abu Dhabi throughout the year hosts workshops where small groups meet to explore artwork, develop skills such as sketching and learn about different aspects of drawing.

Check website for sessions. Louvreabudhabi.ae

Manarat Al Saadiyat

The art studio at Manarat Al Saadiyat is a space designed to bring hands-on arts and crafts education programmes, classes and drop-in sessions for everybody in the emirate. Past workshops have included pottery wheel classes, ceramics and printmaking. Workshops are priced at Dhs100 for teens and adults above the age of 13.

Saadiyat Island, daily 10am to 8pm. Tel: (0)2 657 5800. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

L’atelier des arts

A massive collection of arts and crafts for your little ones and yourself awaits at this art studio cum café. Their schedule offers activities such as painting sunsets, making dream catchers, button art, decoupage, mosaic creating, paper quills and so much more to choose from. The options are endless.

L’Atelier Des Arts, Mohammed Bin Khalifa Street, 9am to 10pm daily, sessions priced from Dhs105. Tel: (056) 400 2165, @latelierdesarts

Splatter Rooms

The name is a dead giveaway as to what you’ll be getting up to at the Splatter Rooms. Be prepared for a messy day out, but it will all be worth it when your abstract masterpiece is hung up in your home. They have different programmes for both adults and children. Sessions include neon work, fluid painting, pendulum and spinning art. Prices start at around Dhs129 for an hour and include all the materials to go full Picasso on a piece of canvas.

AL Seef Village Mall. Tel: (02) 582 3353, @splatter_rooms

Warehouse421

A homegrown arts centre, Warehouse421 offers patrons a space that educates and inspires with art exhibitions and workshops. Throughout the year they provide interesting performances, such as workshops like Understanding Soundscapes where artist Safeye Alblooshi will introduce participants to sound mapping and the use of audio equipment.

Mina Zayed, Tue to Sun 10am to 8pm (closed Monday), free. Tel: (02) 6768 803, @warehouse421