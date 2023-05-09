Sponsored: Weekend plans sorted…

This summer, cool down with Fairmont Bab Al Bahr’s Ultimate Brunchcation taking place every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. As if we needed another reason to brunch this weekend, the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is throwing in beach and pool access with the brunch packages.

Available until the end of June, the brunchcation is priced at Dhs295 per person (soft), Dhs420 (house), and Dhs595 (bubbles), for children aged between six and 12 years old it’s Dhs150, and children under six dine free.

Abu Dhabi foodies can indulge in over 145 dishes and more than 18 live stations across Asian, Indian, Mediterranean, Japanese, Italian, and British cuisines.

From Chef Giampaolo’s homemade pasta and pizza station to Marco Pierre White Steak House serving succulent roast beef, roast chicken, and beef wellington, the possibilities are endless.

Guests can tuck into the Japanese live stations with sushi, sashimi, and dim sum, Indian classics like biryani, butter chicken, and chicken tikka, and fresh seafood from the live grill station.

You’ll want to leave room for dessert as there’s a crêpe and ice cream station, pastries, cakes, and their signature sticky toffee pudding.

Of course, no brunch experience is complete without the perfect cocktail and Fairmont’s talented mixologists create a new and exciting cocktail for every brunch.

The fun doesn’t stop there…

After brunch, all guests are invited to relax and soak up the sun at the hotel’s beach and pool, with the serene backdrop of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. To end the day in style, head up to Bridges Bar to take advantage of the happy hour from 4pm onwards.

Pack your bikini and book The Ultimate Brunchcation by calling(0)2 654 3333 or emailing dining.bab@fairmont.com

The Ultimate Brunchcation, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi. Every Saturday until June 24. 1pm to 4pm. Dhs295 (soft), Dhs420 (house), Dhs595 (bubbles), Dhs147.50 for children aged six to 12 years. Tel:(0)2 654 3333. fairmont.com

