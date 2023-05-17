Sponsored: And groove into the night with top international DJs at Skyline Fridays club night…

The Penthouse at FIVE Palm Jumeirah is a firm favourite for a top night out, with its regular rotation of epic events, live DJs, and incredible skyline vistas. And now it’s just launched a brilliant new evening brunch, that’s perfect for getting the party started as you head into the weekend.

The incredible views and vibes you know and love The Penthouse for are all guaranteed at Eyes Wide Shut Evening Brunch, a Friday fiesta taking place on the rooftop of this party emporium every week. Kicking off from 8pm, it’s the perfect time to soak up the incredible skyline views that stretch across the Marina on one side and right to the Burj Al Arab on the other, while toasting to a fun-filled weekend with a drink in hand.

The three-hour package is a presentation of The Penthouse’s signature Japanese dishes. The set menu is packed with punchy flavours perfect for grazing on as you catch up with mates, while the live stations ensure you get to taste your way through a variety of delectable Japanese and pan-Asian flavours.

It’s all paired with bottomless drinks and an array of live entertainment from a Master of Ceremony, a magician and a DJ that is sure to have you on your feet by the time the three-hour package ends at 11pm.

But the party doesn’t end just because brunch does. Eyes Wide Shut is the perfect prelude to Dubai’s most awarded tech house night, Skyline Fridays. Each week, this unforgettable night out presents the best international artists to dine and dance until the early hours.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Eyes Wide Shut evening brunch, 8pm to 11pm, Fridays, Dh299 ladies, Dhs399 gents. Skyline Fridays, 11pm to late, free entry for ladies, Dhs300 for gents with 3 drinks. Tel: (052) 900 4868, thepenthouse.co/dubai