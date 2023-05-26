Sponsored: Experience the magic of the French electronica icon…

Electronica fans, M83 are coming to Dubai Opera on Thursday, June 15 for an epic one-night-only live performance.

Tickets are priced at Dhs275 for standing, Dhs375 for bronze seating, Dhs475 for silver, and Dhs595 for gold. You can make your purchase here: dubaiopera.com

The mesmerising performance, which starts at 8pm, will last for around one and a half hours.

Guests can expect an evening of intoxicating synth-pop/electro-rock music across the artist’s collection of new and nostalgic arrangements.

Famous for their hits such as Midnight City, Wait, and Reunion, the French icons have influenced generations, soundtracked major films, and supported the likes of Kings of Leon, The Killers, and Depeche Mode on tour.

Haven’t heard of M83?

The Grammy-nominated music maverick M83 is the musical vision of French multi-instrumentalist Anthony Gonzalez.

In addition to selling out tours around the world, the nostalgic and emotional music by Anthony Gonzalez has made it on the big screen, featured in films including French director Gilles Marchand’s 2011 film Black Heaven; Tom Cruise’s sci-fi flick Oblivion; his brother’s film Knife & Heart starring Vanessa Paradis; and Cirque De Soleil’s VOLTA.

Gonzalez has taken what was initially a first-wave shoegaze-influenced sound and added everything from ’80s synth- and dream-pop to the ambient soundscapes found on Before the Dawn Heals Us and has seen worldwide acclaim and success on platinum-selling Hurry Up We’re Dreaming, featuring hit track Midnight City. The Grammy-nominated album celebrated its tenth year of fame last year.

Don’t miss this long-awaited evening of out-of-this-world intoxicating tunes with M83 at Dubai Opera.

M83, Dubai Opera Auditorium, June 15. Standing Dhs275; gold Dhs595; silver Dhs475; bronze Dhs375. Children two years and above only. dubaiopera.com

Images: Provided