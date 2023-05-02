Tacos, tequilas, and more…

Commemorating Mexico’s victory over imperial France in 1862, Cinco de Mayo is a holiday celebrated and loved throughout Mexico. This year, the holiday falls on Friday, May 5 and, as per usual, Dubai has a host of spicy fiestas up its sleeve, with outlets cooking up something super special for the occasion.

Here are eight celebrations you need to check out:

Salmon Guru

Tuck into a tipple this Cinco de Mayo at Salmon Guru from 8pm onwards. Known and loved for it’s innovative cocktails, this Friday May 5, guests can savour the Mediterranean Spritz, made with Curado Espadin tequila, bitter aperitive, lemon and lime juice, rosemary syrup, and Irish cider, or a classic Skinny Margarita made with Curado blue agave tequila, Cointreau, lemon juice, and foam, which are just two of the four unique drinks that are available for Dhs75.

Salmon Guru, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, Dubai, Fri May 5, 8pm onwards, cocktails for Dhs75. Tel: (0)52 814 9537, @salmongurudubai

Señor Pico

Cino de Mayo is taken very seriously at this beachside establishment with a whole weekend full of celebrations. From Friday to Sunday, guests can indulge in a set menu and house beverages for Dhs249, dining on dishes such as tacos, burritos, and their must-try churros. Alongside this guests can claim buy one get one free on margaritas or receive free beach access when spending a minimum of Dhs200. Join the fiesta this weekend at Señor Pico, with lots of good food, crisp drinks, and beats spun by the resident DJ.

West Beach, The Palm, Dubai, Mon to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri to Sun 9am to 12am. Tel: (0) 456 825 02. senorpico.com

Burro Blanco

Dive into Dhs5 burritos at this homegrown venue, to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Your customised burritos are available to dine in and for takeaway, from four branches including Khalidiya, Masdar, Business Bay, and Motor City.

Burro Blanco, multiple locations, Khalidiya, Masdar, Business Bay, and Motor City, Friday May 5, 2023, burritos for Dhs5. @burroblancouae

En Fuego

The party truly never stops at this spicy venue, with Cinco de Mayo being no exception. From 9pm to 12am, guests can indulge in a night of pure vibes with drinks and dishes from Dhs275 with soft, Dhs325 with house, Dhs375 with sparkling. Expect live acts and dancers meandering through the venue with a live band keeping the vibe high. The party never ends here, with an after-party lasting from 12am to 2am and drinks costing Dhs100 for three.

En Fuego, Atlantis The Palm, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fri May 5, 9pm to 12am. Dhs275, Tel: (0)4 426 2626, @enfuegodubai

Toro Toro

Margaritas and Mexican bottles of hops will also be offered all night for Dhs35 apiece, meaning the party will never stop, alongside 25 per cent the à la carte menu to keep you fuelled and ready to do. Kick off the festivities with fascinating routines from Toro Toro’s dancers, accompanied by tracks from a special guest DJ for the evening, Charl Chaka, to get all diners on the dance floor. Join the party from 7pm to 11pm, this Cinco de Mayo.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Dubai, Cinco de Mayo 7pm to 11pm, Dhs35 selected drinks and 25 per cent off menu. Tel: (0)4 317 6000, torotoro-dubai.com

La Mezcaleria JBR

Expect nothing but the spiciest celebrations at this beloved venue, with a sharing menu available from 8pm till 1am. Feast on cheese nachos, beef quesadillas, chicken and shrimp tacos, corn salad, chicken fajitas and churros to end on a sweet note. The sharing menu is priced at Dhs195, or if you’re wanting to hit two hours of unlimited margaritas as well, this will set you back Dhs395.

La Mezcaleria, Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, Friday May 5, 8pm to 1am, Dhs195 food only, Dhs395 with two hours of unlimited margs. Tel: (0)56 520 2020, @lamezcaleriajbr

Maya

From 7pm to 11pm, Maya will have drinks and dishes on tap, with offers of six tacos and two margaritas for Dhs115, or a dozen tacos and a pitcher of margaritas for Dhs225. The vibes will be high thanks to a live performance by a 4-piece Latin dancing ensemble, a Latin pair, and DJ Diego. Come and join the fiesta…

Maya, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Friday May 5, 7pm to 11pm, selected deals. Tel: (0)4 316 5555, maya-dubai.com

La Tablita

From 7pm onwards, expect a lavish spread of Mexican treats, complete with a live taco stand, a seafood corner, a pastor station, and much more. Make sure to put on your dancing shoes as you salsa the night away to Latin beats, before polishing it all off with guilty pleasures such as tres leches. Prices start at Dhs199, with packages also available for kids.

La Tablita, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Healthcare City, Dubai, 7pm onwards, brunch, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)54 306 9555, hyattrestaurants.com

