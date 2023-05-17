Here's how you can attend the invite-only Michelin Guide Ceremony Dubai 2023 at Atlantis The Royal
Sponsored: It will be a day to remember…
Last year, the culinary world in Dubai was buzzing with the news of the arrival of the world-renowned Michelin Guide in Dubai. The Michelin Guide is held in high regard as one of the most prestigious lists of the top places to dine, and as Dubai is a haven for foodies, the excitement was very real.
And it returns to Dubai once again taking place at the iconic Atlantis The Royal on Tuesday, May 23. While you can enjoy reading about the restaurants awarded the coveted Michelin star(s), how would you like to experience it firsthand?
Mastercard, an official partner of the Michelin Guide Dubai 2023 is offering a chance to attend the exclusive invite-only Michelin Guide ceremony and gala dinner on the big day.
The event is one of the most-anticipated culinary revelations of the year. There will be a chance for you to rub shoulders with a star-studded line-up of international and Michelin-starred restaurant chefs.
Your prize will include the 2023 selection announcement of Michelin-selected restaurants and a lunch reception at 12pm. But your day isn’t over yet…
Once the sun goes down, you will enjoy a cocktail reception at 7pm followed by a gala dinner to celebrate the winners of the Michelin Guide Dubai 2023. Your experience will take place at Atlantis The Royal and will include a special five-course dinner curated with sustainability in mind, plus a selection of beverages.
Your dinner will be curated by a line-up of international and Michelin-starred restaurant chefs. It includes Mauro Colagreco of Mirazur restaurant – 3 Michelin Stars and Green Star (France, 2023), Stefan Stiller of Taian Table restaurant – 3 Michelin Stars and Green Star (China, 2023), Renaud Dutel of Stay by Yannick Alléno restaurant – 2 Michelin Stars (Dubai, 2022), Himanshu Saini of Tresind Studio restaurant 1 Michelin Star (Dubai, 2022), and Ariana Bundy of Ariana’s Persian Kitchen (Dubai).
And you won’t have to enjoy this experience alone, as you can take a plus one along with you.
All you have to do to stand a chance to win is visit priceless.com by 4pm on May 18, create an account using your Mastercard card details and follow the instructions.
Images: Mastercard