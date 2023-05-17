The event is one of the most-anticipated culinary revelations of the year. There will be a chance for you to rub shoulders with a star-studded line-up of international and Michelin-starred restaurant chefs.

Your prize will include the 2023 selection announcement of Michelin-selected restaurants and a lunch reception at 12pm. But your day isn’t over yet…

Once the sun goes down, you will enjoy a cocktail reception at 7pm followed by a gala dinner to celebrate the winners of the Michelin Guide Dubai 2023. Your experience will take place at Atlantis The Royal and will include a special five-course dinner curated with sustainability in mind, plus a selection of beverages.

Your dinner will be curated by a line-up of international and Michelin-starred restaurant chefs. It includes Mauro Colagreco of Mirazur restaurant – 3 Michelin Stars and Green Star (France, 2023), Stefan Stiller of Taian Table restaurant – 3 Michelin Stars and Green Star (China, 2023), Renaud Dutel of Stay by Yannick Alléno restaurant – 2 Michelin Stars (Dubai, 2022), Himanshu Saini of Tresind Studio restaurant 1 Michelin Star (Dubai, 2022), and Ariana Bundy of Ariana’s Persian Kitchen (Dubai).

And you won’t have to enjoy this experience alone, as you can take a plus one along with you.

All you have to do to stand a chance to win is visit priceless.com by 4pm on May 18, create an account using your Mastercard card details and follow the instructions.

Images: Mastercard