From the creators of Aya comes a new 100,000 square foot experiential destination…

Prepare to step into a brand new world, there’s an experiential entertainment park coming to The Dubai Mall. The 100,000 square foot destination comes from HyperSpace, the team behind ultra-Instagrammable entertainment destination, Aya, at Wafi City Mall.

Set to open later this year, House of Hype is touted as being the most innovative and engaging park of its kind in the world. Combining fashion, tech, gaming and digital art, guests can expect to traverse from world to world at this dazzlingly futuristic entertainment park. Think of it as gaming IRL.

While sister experience Aya is home to 12 rooms, House of Hype will be somewhat larger, with 29 rooms to discover. So, it’s going to be a considerably bigger destination to get your head around. As with Aya, each of the rooms has been designed to offer an immersive sensory overload, so you can expect some seriously wow-worthy moments sure to fill your feed with some seriously stunning shots.

The brainchild of founder Alexander Heller, who’s created HyperSpace to create physical entertainment parks for a digital world, House of Hype is set to be one of Dubai’s coolest openings of 2023.

House of Hype, The Dubai Mall, opening Q4 2023. hyper-space.com