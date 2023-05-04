The EK x EY collab we’ve all been waiting for…

Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand their partnership and provide travellers with additional itinerary options when visiting the UAE.

What does this mean for us?

Customers from each airline will be able to purchase a return ticket that will allow them to fly into either Dubai or Abu Dhabi, with a seamless return from the other city.

Meaning you’d effectively fly into either Abu Dhabi with Etihad and then back home, from Dubai with Emirates (or vice versa). A feature that gives visitors the flexibility to travel across the emirates on their vacation with one-stop ticketing as well as convenient check-in.

If you’re still confused, we don’t blame you. Picture this: You want to visit the UAE but you aren’t sure whether to fly into Abu Dhabi or Dubai in order to explore more of the UAE.

Well, now you can choose to fly into either of the airports. With an Etihad ticket OR an Emirates ticket, your ticket is valid on either of the airlines. Once your vacation has ended, you won’t have to fly home via the arrival airport.

The initial stages of the extension of, what is known as an ‘interline agreement’ will have each of the carriers focusing on attracting visitors by developing inbound traffic from select points in Europe and China.

This isn’t the first time the airlines have collaborated of course. There’s been a longstanding agreement between the airline security departments to share information and intelligence in operational areas both within and outside of the UAE.

An agreement outlining this new aspect of the partnership was signed at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) by representatives of both airlines. Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airlines, said: “We are pleased to be working again with Etihad Airways – this time to allow each carrier to offer a new range of seamless travel options in and out of the UAE”

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways echoed the same enthusiasm for the relationship, stating: “we’re delighted to partner with Emirates in our shared mission to support inbound tourism to the UAE and facilitate travel to our vibrant cities.”

