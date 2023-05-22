Be quick, there’s just one week to join the free-to-enter campaign and be in with a chance…

Is Hong Kong on your travel bucket list? Now could be the perfect opportunity…

Hong Kong’s national carrier Cathay Pacific is set to give over 5,000 free tickets to UAE, India, Bangladesh, and Nepal residents.

The “Hello Hong Kong” campaign officially launches in the region today, Monday, May 22, as part of the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s drive to welcome tourists back to the city.

A total of 650 Economy Class round-trip airfares are up for grabs in the UAE. The Hong Kong Tourism Board also has one million welcome offers to give away from F&B vouchers to attractions, retail, and more.

Just a seven-hour direct flight away from DXB, the vibrant city is home to lofty skyscrapers, ancient temples, world-class restaurants, dim sum, Bruce Lee, Disneyland, a late-night party scene, and much more.

How can you get your hands on free tickets?

UAE residents have from 12pm (GST) on Monday, May 22 to 12pm (GST) on Sunday, May 28 to enter.

To take part, residents must be over 18 years old and sign up for a free membership on the Cathay Pacific website: cathaypacific.com

From 12pm on Monday, participants can log in to their account and fill in the online form. Winners will be announced on the website on June 7, 2023 and will be sent an email with all the details on how to redeem the prize.

Note that flights must be redeemed by July 6, 2023 and the travel period is from June 7, 2023 to March 6, 2024.

Rakesh Raicar, Cathay Pacific’s Regional General Manager added: “We are proud to welcome visitors to experience the very best of Hong Kong. Hong Kong has something for everyone – cultural immersion for solo travellers, the best theme parks for families, and an effervescent nightlife for groups of friends.”

Images: Chi Hung Wong and Robert Bye/Unsplash