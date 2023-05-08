The first flying taxis will connect Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Dubai International Airport, and Palm Jumeirah…

Fasten your seatbelts, the future of Dubai transportation is almost here…

In February 2023, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai confirmed models of aerial taxi stations developed by the RTA.

According to the Dubai ruler, the emirate will commence its aerial taxi service in just three years by 2026.

The taxis can go up to 300km per hour at top speed and accommodate up to four passengers with one pilot.

Ready for lift-off? The initial launch will connect four main areas of Dubai: Downtown Dubai (Burj Khalifa area), Dubai Marina, Dubai International Airport, and Palm Jumeirah.

Futuristic taxi vertiports…

The prototype design of the first flying vertiport terminal (taxi station), by Foster and Partners, is set to be located at the Dubai International Airport.

The futuristic vertiport features arrival and departure lounges, an elevated deck for take-off and landing, and connects with the Dubai Metro.

More about the flying taxis…

The RTA has been working with leading advanced air mobility companies to design and develop the high-tech infrastructure required.

The “safe and efficient aircraft” will provide the passengers with a “smooth end-to-end journey” with zero operating emissions, vertical take-off and landing, and fast aircraft turnaround.

The decision took place at the World Government Summit 2023, Madinat Jumeirah, where the first approved models of aerial taxi vertiports were displayed.

Images: Dubai Media Office/Foster and Partners