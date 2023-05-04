Summertime and the shoppin’ is easy…

With the summer season coming up, being outdoors in Dubai is probably far down on your list of things to do. Luckily, Dubai is jam-packed with fun indoor activities. And, if you like your spot of shopping, there are some cool indoor markets in Dubai to check out.

Here are 4 indoor markets in Dubai to check out over the summer

Arte: The Makers Markets

When: Every Saturday, 10am to 10pm

Support local artisans at Arte The Makers’ Market. The venue alternates between Mercato Mall on Jumeirah Beach Road, Times Square Center on Sheikh Zayed Road and Craft Land at Town Center Shopping Mall. You will find homeware, all styles of art, candles, jewellery, skincare products, home decor, bags, clothes and much more. Follow them on @artauae to stay up to date with the latest information.

@arteuae

Urban Market

When: Saturday, May 13

Taking place at the cool Radisson Red Hotel Dubai Silicon Oasis, you will be able to shop from vintage, thrift and local sellers. Last time, the event included live music and an open mic at Oui Bar. The market will announce its plans for the upcoming indoor market in the next couple of days.

Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, August 6, 2pm to 8pm, Tel: (0)4 571 4343. radissonhotels.com @urbanmarketconcept

Zeman Awwal, Mall of the Emirates

This indoor market features home-grown brands, leading artists and designers specialising in jewellery, fashion, arts and crafts, and culinary experiences. Take your little ones with you as there are a range of fun-filled educational experiences for them to enjoy whilst you shop. You’ll find it on Level 2 Fashion Dome, next to Armani Café.

Zeman Awwal, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Tel: (800) 663 6255. malloftheemirates.com

Ripe Market

Ripe Market will be setting up shop outdoors until May 14, after which it will move indoors due to the warmer temperatures so you can shop in comfort. The market is very popular with local residents and you can find it across several locations in Dubai. For the new season, they have added Festival Plaza, Jebal Ali to their venues. Starting from May 6, you can head on over to the mall for your dose of Ripe and shop from 10am to 9pm every Saturday. As with other Ripe Markets, you can expect food trucks, live entertainment, balloon artists for the little ones and of course, plenty of homegrown businesses to shop at. You can also find Ripe Market at Time Square Center on Sunday from 10am to 7pm. You can stay up to date with the dates and timings here.

@ripemarket