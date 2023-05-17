Pretty interiors, a relaxed vibe and a menu of classic Greek eats await…

If you’re a Palm resident – or a fan of Greek food – then pay attention, as there’s a new Greek eatery you need to know about. Tucked inside Balqis Residence on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, Énas is the most recent addition to the Palm’s food scene.

A cosy and contemporary space, an earthy palette and nature-inspired design elements make this a welcoming space designed to transport you to the shores of the Mediterranean. Think large rattan lamp shades, olive centre pieces and crisp white ceramics. The creamy hues are enhanced with a stream of natural light that floods through from the terrace, the two spaces seamlessly blending into one thanks to windows that completely open out.

The menu is reflective of the relaxed surroundings, with Greek home cooking and classic recipes the star of the show. Highlights on the menu include a mezze platter of Kalamata olives, marinated feta, three dips and Koulouri bread; a Gulf prawn saganaki with Greek oregano and a tomato ragu; and the restaurant’s signature charcoal seafood platter with chargrilled octopus, steamed clams, seared sea bass and grilled tiger prawns.

Just like you’d find in the Greek tavernas lining the shores of the Grecian islands, guests can pick their catch from the extensive fish display on ice at the bar counter.

The Grecian theme continues to the beverage menu, where an array of Greek wines include Xinomavro reds to Santorini’s crisp white Gaía Thalassitis.

Énas, Balqis Residence, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, daily from 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 540 3600 @enasdxb